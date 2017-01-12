UPDATED: Former high-profile Kamloops Mountie pleads guilty to cocaine possession

A former Kamloops Mountie charged with three counts of trafficking cocaine while she was a member pleaded guilty on Thursday to a reduced charge.

A sentencing hearing for Randi Love began on the first day of what was supposed to be her preliminary inquiry on the trafficking charges. Love, at one time the local RCMP’s media representative, entered a guilty plea in Kamloops provincial court to simple possession.

An agreed statement of facts was entered into provincial court showing on three days in June 2015, Love arranged with an unidentified drug dealer to purchase cocaine on behalf of two friends. In fact, she was doing the drug alongside her friends, police later determined.

Crown prosecutor Gerry Sair said the original charges were listed as trafficking because transporting drugs is considered trafficking under the Criminal Code.

On the latter two occasions in June 2015, Love had returned from a medical leave and was on administrative duty with the RCMP.

Sair said the information came to light when RCMP were shown Facebook Messenger posts as part of an unrelated domestic dispute involving the drug dealer.

Portions of those texts between Love and the drug dealer were read in court.

Love texted the dealer, saying she was picking up product for a friend.

“Want to do some?” the dealer texted.

“Jesus, no,” Love replied on one occasion.

On another set of texts, Love texted the dealer saying “I don’t know how this shit goes down and I don’t want to know.”

Those messages were frequently interspersed with “lol” and “omg.”

“Did you try it out?” he asked her on another occasion.

“No, I sure didn’t lol,” she replied.

In another text, she told the dealer she was frightened because she saw two Mounties nearby after they conducted the deal.

Those texts led police to believe Love was transporting the drug and not taking it, hence the original trafficking charge. But one of her friends, who initially protected her, later told police Love was also taking cocaine.

The Crown is arguing for suspended sentence while the defence is asking Love be given a conditional discharge — meaning she would not have a criminal record. Both sides agree she should report to probation for 12 months, or until she has done 50 hours of community work service.

Sair argued for the higher sentence.

“Whether she likes it or not… the law says it you’re a peace officer and you commit crimes you’re held to a higher standard.”

Defence lawyer Brad Smith said Love suffers from a serious on-duty back injury in 2009 that derailed her career. She also suffered emotionally when her father died in 2013.

“Ms. Love is not some ski bum in Whistler snorting cocaine in a stairwell. She took cocaine on three occasions to numb her pain, both physically and emotionally.”

Smith focused on what Love’s psychologist called “relentless” attention by news organizations on her court appearances. She was diagnosed with depression and anxiety disorders.

“Imagine doing the worst thing you’ve ever done and having it appear in the newspaper. Here we have someone who’s lived through that.”

Love has endured three surgeries to fuse discs in her neck as well as surgery on nerves in her back, something she will require every two years, Smith said. Prior to taking the cocaine, she’d been told the RCMP was going to medically discharge her because she was no longer physically able.

She also claims she was sexually harassed by a superior years earlier and had also been through two difficult domestic breakups.

Smith called the cocaine use “an attempt to self-medicate.”

Love resigned from the national police force in January last year amid the investigation into the allegations.

She has since decided to become a counsellor and intends to register for courses in Kelowna. But Smith said her career aspirations could be cut short with a criminal conviction on her record.

A sentencing decision will be given at a later date.