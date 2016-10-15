Former hockey player avoids jail after issuing second severe beating

A former junior hockey player who was given a break by a judge last year after a vicious attack on his then-girlfriend has once again avoided jail — this time for a violent, steroid-induced attack that landed his father in hospital for more than a month.

Isaac Willard pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing bodily harm stemming from an incident at his father’s home near Chase on May 2, 2015.

Court heard the 24-year-old flew into a rage after picking his dad up from a social event. Willard levelled an attack on his father that required reconstructive facial surgery and a five-week hospital stay to remedy. He also broke the nose of a female relative who attempted to intervene.

Crown prosecutor Neil Flanagan said Willard’s father still has problems with one of his eyes as a result of the attack.

“There is no doubt the injuries inflicted were very serious,” he said.

The attack seemed to happen at random, Flanagan said. People who saw Willard in the hours leading up to the incident described him as being in “good spirits,” court was told.

The apparent unprovoked assault bears a striking resemblance to an incident that took place just two weeks earlier. In that case, Willard and his then-girlfriend were walking home after watching a hockey game at a Chase pub when he snapped.

Willard grabbed her by the hair, forced her to the ground and began punching her in the face and kicking her in the ribs. A neighbour heard screaming and called 911.

His then-girlfriend was left with injuries to her nose and ear, as well as several broken teeth.

Willard pleaded guilty last December to charges stemming from that attack. He was given 75 days of house arrest and ordered to pay $6,600 in restitution to cover his ex’s dental bills.

In that case, the sentencing judge called the assault a “particularly nasty” attack.

Flanagan noted the timeline as a cause for concern.

“It is, I am sure, extremely troubling to the court that two violent incidents occurred in such a short space of time,” Flanagan said. “It can only be described as shocking conduct over a brief period of time last spring.”

Flanagan said Willard’s attack on his father would be enough to earn a jail sentence of more than a year. But, he added, Willard’s father asked the Crown to give his son a break.

“If this had happened in a fight about nothing outside a drinking establishment, I would likely be seeking a jail sentence in the range of 18 months because that’s where you start for sentences for these types of offences,” Flanagan said.

“Really, but for his father, that’s where we would be in terms of sentence.”

Defence lawyer Don Campbell said the attack, which he described as “an eruption,” was fuelled by steroids and booze.

“It does seem to be some sort of combination with the human growth hormone, anabolic steroids, all these things combined with alcohol,” he said, pitching a 90-day jail sentence to be served on weekends.

For his part, Willard apologized.

“I’m really sorry to my family, especially my father,” he said. “I had a good life before this, a good job, everything. This has really turned things around.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame had harsh words for Willard, but stopped short of sending him to jail.

“Make no mistake — this was a crime that warrants a prison sentence,” she said. “There is no question it would have been appropriate. The reason you are not going to jail is because of your success to this point with your conditions.”

Willard has been on conditions since the attack on his girlfriend in April 2015. He has been wearing an ankle-monitoring bracelet since pleading guilty i10 months ago.

Instead of jail, Frame placed Willard on an 18-month conditional sentence order, the first six months of which will be served under house arrest. Once his sentence is over, he will be on probation for another year.

“Now that you know that you have this rage within you, it’s up to you to learn how to manage it,” Frame said. “As much as these steroids and other substances may have had some impact on your control over it, the rage is yours. It lives in you.”

Willard played with the Chase Heat in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League in the 2011-2012 season, amassing 16 points and 28 penalty minutes in 36 games. He also played one game for the Chase Chiefs, the Heat’s predecessor, in the 2009-2010 KIJHL season.