Former Kamloops Mountie accused of drug dealing returns to court on Oct. 3

Former Kamloops Mountie accused of drug dealing returns to court on Oct....

A former high-profile Kamloops Mountie has yet to appear personally in court to face allegations she trafficked in cocaine while a member of the RCMP.

Randi Love is facing three counts of trafficking cocaine. A lawyer appeared on her behalf in the Kamloops Law Courts on Monday and had her matters put over for two weeks.

Charges were laid against the 40-year-old in May. According to court documents, the allegations date back to three days in June 2015, when Love was still employed as an RCMP constable, but was off the job on injury leave.

Police launched an investigation into Love’s activities last summer. In October, she submitted her resignation papers to the RCMP.

Love made headlines in 2013 when she testified at the fraud trial of her former boyfriend, RCMP Const. Trent Wessner, who was convicted of bilking Costco out of $400 based largely on Love’s testimony. Wessner left policing following the conviction.

In 2008, Love worked as the media-relations officer at the Kamloops RCMP detachment, acting as the de facto face of the city’s police.

She is due back in court on Oct. 3.