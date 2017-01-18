Former Kamloops Mountie apologizes in court for drug possession

A former high-profile Kamloops police officer who last week pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing cocaine while still an RCMP constable apologized in court on Wednesday.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday.

Randi Love entered a guilty plea last week to possession of a controlled substance. The 41-year-old had been facing three counts of trafficking cocaine, but those charges were dropped after she pleaded guilty to the possession charge.

“I don’t make any excuses for what I’ve done,” Love said in court. “I’m very remorseful for what I’ve done.”

Police launched an investigation into Love’s actions in the late summer of 2015. According to an agreed statement of facts, Love used cocaine with friends on three occasions in June 2015 after meeting with an unidentified dealer to purchase the drugs.

On two of the three occasions, Love was on administrative duty with the RCMP after returning to work following an injury.

“I’ve been through a lot in this process,” she said. “My name was smeared through the media. . . . I’ve created a lot of stress and embarrassment for myself, my family and my fiancé.”

Love said she is taking steps to obtain a certificate that would allow her to work as a counsellor to help people in similar situations.

Court heard Love resigned from the national police force in January 2016.

The Crown is seeking a one-year probation term, while defence lawyer Brad Smith has recommended a conditional discharge, which could mean Love would not have a criminal record.

In 2008, Love worked as the media-relations officer at the Kamloops RCMP detachment, acting as the de facto face of police in the city.