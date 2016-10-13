Former Kamloops Mountie chooses judge and jury in drug-trafficking trial

A former Kamloops Mountie accused of trafficking cocaine three times last summer while still employed by the RCMP has elected to be tried by a judge and jury.

Randi Love did not appear in person as her lawyer, Brad Smith, made the election during a brief hearing on Thursday in Kamloops provincial court.

The 40-year-old is facing three counts of trafficking cocaine stemming from a trio of alleged incidents on separate dates in June 2015.

At the time, Love was on injury leave from her job as an RCMP constable.

Police launched an investigation into Love’s actions in the weeks that followed. She submitted her resignation papers to the RCMP in October 2015.

Lawyers will meet next week to set a date for a one-day preliminary inquiry. A date for Love’s trial, which is expected to take three days, would be set after that.

Love made headlines in 2013 when she testified at the fraud trial of her former boyfriend. Trent Wessner, also an RCMP constable, was convicted of bilking Costco out of $400 based largely on Love’s testimony. Wessner left policing following the conviction.

In 2008, Love worked as the media-relations officer at the Kamloops RCMP detachment, acting as the de facto face of the city’s police.

The charges against Love were laid in May. To this point, she has had a lawyer appear on her behalf for each of her court dates.

Love is not in custody. A date for her preliminary inquiry will be set on Oct. 20.