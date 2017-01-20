Former Kamloops Mountie gets conditional discharge for cocaine possession

Despite having pleaded guilty to cocaine possession, a former Kamloops police officer will not have a criminal record — if she keeps her nose clean for 12 months.

Randi Love was handed a conditional discharge with a year-long probation term on Friday, less than two weeks after she entered a guilty plea to a single count of possessing cocaine. Love had been scheduled to stand trial on three charges of trafficking cocaine.

A conditional discharge is a sentence that does not leave an accused with a criminal record, as long as they complete probation without any slip-ups.

The 41-year-old was at one time the media-relations officer for the Kamloops RCMP detachment, acting as the de facto face of the city’s police.

Police launched an investigation into Love’s actions in the late summer of 2015. According to an agreed statement of facts, Love used cocaine with friends on three occasions in June 2015 after meeting with an unidentified dealer to purchase the drugs.

On two of the three occasions, Love was on administrative duty with the RCMP after returning to work following an injury.

Love apologized in court earlier this week.

“I don’t want to make any excuses for what I’ve done,” she said. “I’m very remorseful for what I’ve done.

“I’ve been through a lot in this process. My name was smeared through the media. . . . I’ve created a lot of stress and embarrassment for myself, my family and my fiancé.”

Love said she is taking steps to obtain a certificate that would allow her to work as a counsellor to help people in similar situations.

Court heard Love resigned from the national police force in January 2016.