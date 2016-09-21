Former Kamloops teachers’ union president denies lawsuit claims

The former president of the Kamloops-Thompson Teachers’ Association denies owing $9,000 in personal credit card expenses to the union office.

Jason Karpuk filed a statement of defence in small claims court in the wake of a lawsuit filed by the teachers’ association, which claims Karpuk failed to repay $8,965 he owed for personal expenses on a union credit card.

Karpuk denies all the union’s allegations in a statement of defence filed in provincial court:

“The defendant says that he has repeatedly asked the claimant for an accounting as to how they have arrived at this allegation that there is debt owing and has not yet received the same.”

Karpuk further claims, following discussions with those managing the union’s books, “that there was no indebtedness owed by him.”

None of the allegations have been heard or proven in court.

The two sides filed notice for a settlement conference, during which a deal could be reached.