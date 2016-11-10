Former kickboxing champion facing seven years in jail for possession

A former provincial kickboxing champion is facing a prison sentence as long as seven years after being caught with a loaded sawed-off shotgun and a small amount of heroin.

Kyle Walsh was found guilty last month of possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of heroin for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP were called to the Fountain Motel in downtown Kamloops in February of last year for a report of a man with a firearm.

Walsh was arrested outside, where his car was parked at the rear of the motel.

Inside his car, police found a loaded sawed-off Mossberg shotgun.

His lawyer, Jay Michi, made an unsuccessful Charter argument that police had no right to search Walsh because it was not obvious he was connected to the incident inside the motel.

Walsh, a 27-year-old red seal ironworker, has a criminal record that includes assault, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. He has been described in past as a drug enforcer.

Despite the reputation, the cheerful and articulate Walsh told Supreme Court Justice Linda Loo during a hearing Nov. 4 that he is ready to go to federal prison, where he can receive program help and counselling.

“I’m happy I’ll get a federal sentence because I can take advantage of programming and get the help I need,” he said.

Walsh has a girlfriend and is a stepfather to two young girls.

He has successful periods of work, but said his life spiralled downward after he was stabbed in a random incident.

“The stabbing was the catalyst to my downfall,” he told Loo.

“The morphine at the hospital started me injecting heroin.”

He said he carried the shotgun because he was in a drug-induced paranoia.

Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi argued for a seven-year jail term, calling the incident “on the extreme range of seriousness.”

Walsh’s defence lawyer asked for a four-and-a-half year jail sentence.

Walsh has been diagnosed with anti-social personality traits and may also suffer from post-concussive trauma as a result of his kickboxing matches.

“He goes from job and family to a ‘snap’ — and then finds himself back in an offending pattern,” Michi said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 25.