Former KTW columnist finalist in CBC Creative Nonfiction Prize

A former Kamloops This Week columnist was one of five finalists for the 2016 CBC Creative Nonfiction Prize.

The grand prize winner was Leslie A. Davidson, for her story Adaptation.

Shortlisted for the award was finalist Shannon Linden of Kelowna for her story Eighteen. Linden lived in Kamloops eight years ago and wrote a column for KTW called Desert to Desert. It touched on her family’s experiences while living in the United Arab Emirates.

For being named a CBC Creative Nonfiction Prize finalist, Linden and three others — Christine Higdon, Judith Timson and Jack Neary — received $1,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts.

The shortlisted writers for the CBC Creative Nonfiction Prize, from left to right: Shannon Linden, Jack Neary, Judith Timson, Leslie A. Davidson and Christine Higdon.

The shortlist was selected by a jury consisting of Brian Brett, Diane Schoemperlen and Drew Hayden Taylor.

The grand prize winner, Davidson, received $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, publication in Air Canada enRoute magazine and a 10-day writing residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.

You can read all the 2016 finalists’ entries online here.

Want to compete? The 2017 CBC Short Story Prize is accepting submissions until Oct. 31.