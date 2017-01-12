Former Neskonlith chief, First Nations activist Manuel dies

A former chief of the Neskonlith Indian Band has died.

Arthur Manuel, 66, was also chair of the Shuswap Nation Tribal Council, spokesperson for the Interior Alliance and an advocate on the international stage for indigenous people.

He died on Jan. 11, surrounded by his family. Doreen Manuel said.

Manuel is revered by many.

In a statement, Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs said: “Arthur Manuel was, without question, one of Canada’s strongest and most outspoken Indigenous Leaders in the defence of our indigenous land and human rights. He travelled extensively throughout Canada, North America and around the world in his unwavering and relentless efforts to champion the cause of our indigenous rights. He relentlessly worked on land claim issues, calling for change to Canada’s fundamental flawed policy on Indigenous land claims.

“At this terribly sad moment in our history, we would like to thank the Manuel family for sharing Arthur with us for all these years. Arthur’s legacy will continue to reverberate throughout our ongoing Indigenous history for many, many generations to come.”

Manuel was co-author with Grand Chief Ronald Derrickson of Unsettling Canada, A National Wake Up Call, Between the Lines.

The Manuel family said it is planning to hold the wake Friday and Saturday, with the service on Sunday, Jan. 15, but those dates have not been confirmed yet.

The wake and services will be held at the Adams Lake Indian Band gymnasium in Chase.