Former NHL enforcer Poeschek back in Kamloops court

A former NHL enforcer who last year was sentenced to 45 days in jail after pleading guilty to a string of criminal charges is back in court.

Rudy Poeschek is facing a new count of breach of probation, accused of missing meetings with his probation officer in July and August.

The 49-year-old was late for his first appearance in Kamloops provincial court yesterday.

Outside court, Poeschek told KTW his memory is failing him.

He said he forgot to meet with his probation officer and almost forgot to show up for court.

In a series published in KTW in 2015, a Boston-based neurosurgeon suggested Poeschek may be suffering from CTE — a chronic brain disease found to have afflicted many former hockey and football players.

Robert Cantu described CTE as being similar to Alzheimer’s disease.

“It’s essentially caused by rattling your brain around in your head — a lot,” he said.

Poeschek was a tough guy in the NHL over parts of 12 seasons. He was selected by the New York Rangers in the 12th round of the 1985 NHL Entry Draft while playing junior hockey in his hometown of Kamloops.

Poeschek is due back in court on Dec. 1.