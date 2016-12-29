Former OLPH teacher alleges she was sexually assaulted by priest

A former elementary schoolteacher is suing the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kamloops and a retired priest, alleging sexual abuse at his hands while she taught at Our Lady of Perpetual Help four decades ago.

Rosemary Anderson has filed an eight-page notice of claim in B.C. Supreme Court, claiming sexual abuse at the hands of Father Lindo Molon and an apparent coverup by then-Bishop Adam Exner.

In the document, Anderson claims to have been vulnerable when she began teaching at the North Shore school in 1976.

Her claim describes Molon as her superior at the school.

The claim states Anderson went to Molon for help after the death of her father.

“Commencing in or around September 1976 and continuing for approximately eight months, Father Molon — approximately 20 years older than the plaintiff and in a position of superior spiritual, religious, moral and vocational power and/or authority — exploited the plaintiff and repeatedly performed sexual acts upon the plaintiff innumerable times, including intercourse,” the document reads.

Anderson claims in the document to have reported the incidents to the bishop of the Kamloops diocese in the spring of 1977, after which Molon was transferred to an Ontario parish.

The claim also states Anderson was ordered to leave the Kamloops diocese “by the close of the school year, under threat of slander and/or harassment by the OLPH education committee.”

In the document, Anderson claims to have suffered a loss of potential earnings. She is also seeking aggravated damages, punitive damages and special damages, though no dollar figure is set out.

“The defendant, Father Molon, exploited the plaintiff’s vulnerability, religious devotion and obedience to manipulate her into submitting to the sexual assaults,” the claim reads, also accusing Exner of wrongdoing.

“The bishop intimidated the plaintiff and demanded that she leave the diocese under threat of slander and harassment by the education committee that governed the plaintiff’s employer, the OLPH elementary school.”

The diocese has not filed a response and calls from KTW have not been returned.