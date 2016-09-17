Former TNRD director says TIB, Sun Rivers residents should ante up for hospital-expansion costs

Former TNRD director says TIB, Sun Rivers residents should ante up for...

A former Thompson-Nicola Regional District director says it’s time Sun Rivers and Tk’emlups Indian Band members were asked to cover a share of taxes for Royal Inland Hospital.

At its meeting Friday, the Thompson Regional Hospital District agreed to contribute another $172 million to the next phase of expansion at RIH. The move will see property taxes rise by about $20 to $147 annually for an average-assessed household in the TNRD, including the City of Kamloops.

The average house price in the TNRD is $275,500.

“Isn’t it time for them to ask if residents of Sun Rivers, businesses of the [Mount Paul] Industrial Park and the Tk’emlups Indian Band would consider paying their share of these costs that they all benefit from?” former Area P director John Sternig, whose area included the band lands, asked in a letter to KTW, arguing Sun Rivers residents and businesses in the industrial park tend to be “fairly well off.”

While band members and Sun Rivers residents are able to vote for TNRD directors, they are not taxed by the regional district.

Mayor Peter Milobar said it’s not as simple as asking the band for some cash. While health services are provincially legislated, the reserve is federally legislated land.

“The procedures are not in place for that to happen,” he said. “We’d never say no to dollars, but there’s no legislative way to do that.”

Milobar said any conversation around paying for services would likely take years to sort out.

“I’m not prepared to hold up that $500-million hospital expansion for something that would take years and years, literally, to work out at a federal and provincial and First Nations level,” he said.

Current Area P director Mel Rothenburger said he also sees the discussion as being complex, but said it’s time to talk about whether the current system could be fairer.

“I’ve met with [Tk’emlups Indian Band] Chief [Fred] Seymour and with the taxation committee of the Sun Rivers property owners to start working in that direction, to create some structure of communicating so these things can be worked out,” he said.

Rothenburger said the conversation goes both ways. While Sun Rivers residents, for example, aren’t paying hospital taxes, they’re also missing out on homeowner grants, which some have argued is unfair.

“I think there needs to be a big-picture discussions about the overall fairness,” he said.

Reached for comment by KTW, Seymour said he would raise the issue for further discussion at a later band council meeting, but was not yet prepared to make a statement on the issue.