Where Are They Now? Former trustee busy in the community

IN THE PHOTO: Annette Glover was a school board trustee for 18 years before stepping down in 2014 to run for Kamloops city council.

Annette Glover is no longer heading off to school board meetings, but the longtime trustee is still advocating for students and education. Glover, was a trustee for 18 years before stepping away from that position in 2014 to run for city council.

She continues her volunteer work with the Big Little Science Centre, Kamloops Performing Arts Festival and the United Way Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo.

In addition, Glover and husband Bill Duncan welcome international students with School District 73 and Thompson Rivers University into their home, which is also the Overlander B&B. Glover said activities that keep her busy also fuel her positive attitude and improve her quality of life.

It’s important for people to talk with each other, share moments and experiences, Glover said.

“We need to get to know each other.”

Her work with the BIG Little Science Centre also continues to fill her with pride as she has helped it expand through the years. Glover is also enjoying her work with the United Way as it goes through the steps to be accredited by Imagine Canada, a national organization that works in the charitable sector, a process she expects will find success in about a year.

Add in six kids, 10 grandchildren, some extensive trips abroad — three weeks that took the couple from Yellowstone Park to the U.S. Open, in addition to an extensive backpacking bike tour of The Netherlands — and she’s keeping busy following her passions.

But the little moments can bring the best delight, like listening to the students living with her, who have come from Brazil, Russia, China, Japan and Hong Kong, sitting at the breakfast table, just talking with each other.

“That is what I like,” Glover said.