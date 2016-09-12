Forum in Kamloops hears call for fairness in electoral system

Fairness, representation and an end to wasted votes are some of the values citizens who gathered Monday at a forum in Kamloops want to see in elections.

About 100 people gathered at St. Paul’s Cathedral downtown for a town hall meeting organized by the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo Election Reform Committee. The non-partisan group will present a report to a parliamentary committee looking at changing the way Canadians vote for their federal government.

Electoral reform is on the national agenda following last October’s federal election. The victorious Liberal party promised 2015 would be the last year under the the familiar first-past-the-post system.

While the system may be simple and traditional in Canada, those who attended Monday were left with little doubt how organizers view it. A video demonstrating the system was entitled “First Past the Post and What the Problem Really Is.”

An organizer with Fair Vote Canada demonstrated, via videoconferencing technology, alternative systems that ensure popular vote is better translated into seats in parliament.

Advocates for reform point to elections that produced results that differed wildly from the popular vote: the 2008 federal election that saw the Bloc Quebecois and Green party garner similar vote totals, but with the Bloc gaining 49 seats and the Greens zero.

Similarly, the NDP’s “orange wave” in the 2011 federal election, where it picked up 59 of 75 seats, was won with only 43 per cent of the vote.

Organizer Murray Todd — a former federal Liberal candidate — said the group will gather input from the forum and present it to a parliamentary committee. Other values those present said should come from a revised electoral system include collaboration among parties, simple ballots and diversity among representatives.

As on the national stage, however, the question of a referendum came up at the forum.

“Let’s have a referendum,” said Gertrude Demecha. “Everyone should have a say: ‘This is the system I want to have.’”

But many electoral reform advocates note a referendum for electoral reform has never been successful in Canada.

“I’d like to say no referendum,” said Elaine Sedgman in response. “It’s too divisive.”

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod and the Conservative party have called for a national referendum.