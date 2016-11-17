Forum on Site C Dam and treaty rights Thursday night at TRU

Ana Simeon of the Sierra Club of Canada and Thompson Rivers University student research Matt Campbell will present at a public forum Thursday night.

The subject matter will be the Site C Dam, the approval of which is opposed by those speaking at the forum due to what they view as violation of treaty rights.

“Site C is the single most destructive project ever reviewed in the history of the Canadian environmental assessment process,” Simeon said. “Prime Minister Trudeau has the power to put a moratorium on the project until the courts have ruled on Site C’s violation of treaty rights. Does Prime Minister Trudeau really want his legacy to be one of environmental devastation, cultural genocide and facilitating a vanity megaproject that will impoverish all British Columbians?”

Added Campbell: “At a moment in our country’s history when Canadians have an elevated awareness regarding indigenous Truth and Reconciliation, the provincial government pushing forward with the Site C Dam project without consent of local first nations communities is very problematic, to say the least.”

The 7 p.m. forum is open to the public. It will take place in room 262 of the Arts and Education Building on campus.