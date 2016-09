Foul play not involved in discovery of man’s body in downtown Kamloops

Police say foul play was not involved after a man’s body was found downtown on Wednesday.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said police and paramedics responded to a call at 5:40 p.m. of two males down between St. Paul and Seymour streets at Seventh Avenue.

One of the men, in his 50s, was dead. The other, in his 40s, was taken to hospital.

Shelkie would not say whether there is any indication the incident was drug-related.

She said the file is now with the BC Coroners Service.