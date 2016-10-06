FOULDS: A Trumped-up connection to Kamloops

I wonder if Paul Lyons is still in Kamloops.

If he is, I wonder how he feels about the remarkable hot mess that is the Donald Trump presidential campaign.

Lyons, after all, is perhaps the one Kamloopsian with the closest connection to the Republican presidential candidate.

In 2007, The Donald read a story by Dave Eagles in Kamloops This Week. The story led to Trump giving Lyons a $1,000 gift.

Eagles, the longtime KTW photographer, had taken an interesting snapshot of life on the Kamloops streets.

There was Lyons sitting on a sidewalk with his back against a wall, which also supported his metal crutches.

On his right were two bags of belongings. On his left were three stuffed animals.

In his hand was a book he was devouring: Trump’s The Art of the Deal. Lyons had scooped it out of a “free” bin at the now-closed and much-missed At Second Glance secondhand book store.

The contrast of a homeless man reading a book of advice from a multimillionaire caught Eagles’ eye and made for a striking photo and short profile.

KTW reader Audrey Karpuk then clipped out the story and mailed it to Trump headquarters in New York City.

Soon thereafter, the man who could be president mailed a cheque for a thousand bucks to KTW, to be passed on to Lyons.

Trump was then on the phone, talking to KTW reporter Dale Bass about why he felt the need to lend a hand.

Trump said Lyons’ story touched him — and not just because of his choice in reading material.

“Sure, I like the book,” Trump quipped.

“The writer wrote beautifully. But, to be honest, I just wanted to help him out. You know, you work hard and it’s not easy sometimes.

“This guy seemed to me to be trying so hard. It was really interesting, he really seemed to be trying to figure out life.

“He looked like a really good guy.”

Trump was all complimentary and encouraging back in 2007, which is an obvious contrast to his bombast and agitation of this campaign.

He mentioned Lyons was trying hard, reading the book, trying to figure out life.

“He looked like a really good guy, and Dave Eagles took a great picture, and it all added up, and I just wanted to do this. And it’s a good paper.”

Fast forward to 2016 and we get this from Trump:

• “I’ve said if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”

• “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.”

• “It is better to live one day as a lion than 100 years as a sheep.” (quoting Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini).

• “We won with poorly educated. I love the poorly educated.”

• “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK? It’s, like, incredible.”

Back in 2007, Trump was still boastful, but his shocking arrogance wasn’t as front and centre.

His claims of extravagant wealth have long been called into question, which may be why some readers of KTW nine years ago were wondering why he sent Lyons a measly $1,000 when he was a self-proclaimed billionaire.

Perhaps last week’s bombshell New York Times exposé of Trump’s tax returns answers the question.

This Sunday, many eyes will be glued to the TV as Trump and Hillary Clinton square off in the second of three presidential debates.

Trump was impressive in the first 20 minutes of the inaugural debate, then crashed badly.

It will again be a train wreck and it will again produce big ratings — as watching a disaster unfold is irresistible.

I wouldn’t miss it for a thousand dollars.

