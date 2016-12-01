FOULDS: We can dial for dope — why not a bus?

We can dial-a-pizza and dial-a-cab.

Hell, we can even dial for dope.

What we need, though, is the ability to dial-a-bus for those who are perfectly healthy and not eligible to use HandyDart.

Kamloops is a car and truck city. In fact, it could be the king of car and truck cities in B.C.

It is not a transit-friendly burgh, nor should it be, considering the immense size of the Tournament Capital.

Kamloops is huge — at 300 square kilometres, it is the fourth-largest city in the province. Only Abbotsford, Prince George and Surrey are larger.

Kamloops is about three times the size of Vancouver, with about one-seventh the population.

With neighbourhoods like Dallas and Brocklehurst and Aberdeen and Westsyde as far apart as some cities on the Lower Mainland, and with nowhere near the density or tax base of those communities, it stands to reason transit will always be a problem here.

And it has been a problem since I moved to Kamloops in 2005.

Not enough routes, poor scheduling, lame Sunday and late-night service — these and other complaints seem to have rotated year after year after year, even with additional hours and improvements to the system.

This week, BC Transit officials were at Thompson Rivers University and at the two exchanges — downtown and on the North Shore — gathering input from bus riders as the Crown corporation and city planners figure out what to do with 3,000 extra hours coming to the city’s transit fleet next fall.

Three-thousand on its own is an impressive number. In baseball, it represents enough hits to get you to Cooperstown.

In the world of transit, it isn’t a lot — 125 days of extra service divided by a whole bunch of buses and further divided by a number of routes.

Obviously, the most-used routes — these usually go to the university — will be beefed up.

But there are areas of the city, growing areas, where the nearest bus stop is a long way away.

I just moved from upper Aberdeen, which had a bus stop 200 metres from my house, to Batchelor Heights, where the nearest stop is precisely 1.2 kilometres away — uphill and downhill both ways (seriously).

For a young guy like my teenaged son, it’s not much of a problem, unless it gets snowy and cold, as it will this weekend.

For those with health or mobility problems, that bus stop might as well be on the moon.

For them, however, there is HandyDart, a great service that delivers a small van/bus to your front door when you call.

I see one of those vehicles two or three times a week as it picks up my neighbour in the morning.

And, every time I pass a monstrous bus with few people inside, I wonder why the powers-that-be cannot take that HandyDart template and extend it to residents wishing to take the bus, but living nowhere near a stop.

It is being done elsewhere.

Yorkton, Sask., has its Dial-A-Bus program. You call and it sends a bus when and where you need it. St. Mary’s County in Maryland has a similar service, as do other communities in North America.

Some use existing bus stops, others are more flexible.

When I see a near-empty bus plodding along on its route, I cannot help but wonder whether a dial-a-bus option for lesser-used routes and for developed neighbourhoods like mine wouldn’t be a cheaper alternative.

A portion of my property taxes funds transit service, despite the fact I do not receive transit service.

In announcing the consultation for the 3,000 extra hours coming to Kamloops, Transportation Minister Todd Stone said: “As the population in Kamloops continues to grow, our transit services must also expand and adapt.”

Many of us are waiting — often many kilometres from the nearest bus stop.

editor@kamloopsthisweek.com

Twitter: @ChrisJFoulds