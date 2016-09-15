FOULDS: Creepers need to go to the police

They are creeping all over the Internet.

Creep Catchers, Creep Hunters and various other vigilante groups use chat rooms and websites to pose as minors to meet would-be-pedophiles.

Once a connection is made, the vigilantes then use text conversations (which always feature disturbing sexual references) to trap the predators, ensuring their professed age (under 16) is often repeated.

The gotcha! modus operandi is a carbon copy of To Catch a Predator, the NBC series that ran from 2004 to 2007 and featured undercover sting operations in which men were detained after arriving to what they thought was a sexual encounter with a minor.

The operation has grown in popularity following two notable incidents that resulted in criminal charges against law-enforcement members — a Mountie in Surrey and a deputy sheriff in Kamloops.

Based on the posted videos relating to those two stings, it certainly appears as though the men were indeed knowingly trying to hook up with kids under the age of sexual consent.

But the vast majority of these online stings have not and will not result in criminal charges.

Police say that is simply because the vigilante groups have not or will not hand over their entire inventory of evidence — the videos, the chat logs and the online trail leading to the in-person confrontation.

The problem with these stings is that the sole aim seems to be shaming the person targeted, with the now-familiar footage of the vigilantes meeting the alleged perpetrator in a public place.

Usually, the target will flee, with the vigilantes running after him, shaky video footage ensuring the dramatic effect that leads to the sting going viral online.

But the shaming seems to have little to do with bringing alleged child predators to justice and the method can create unintended victims — the families of the men being stung.

With the video being viewed and shared online by tens of thousands of people, consider the wives and children of the men being exposed by means other than the legal system.

A newly formed Kamloops vigilante group has posted at least four of these sting videos, one of which features a man being met in Riverside Park.

He may well have been trying to arrange sex with a person under 16, but he says on camera he has three children.

Do the vigilantes not consider the effect this gotcha! video will have on the man’s kids at school and in the community?

It is far different from a police sting of the same nature — and, yes, police are engaged in this same activity constantly through the ICE (Integrated Child Exploitation) unit.

When a child predator is caught in a legitimate police sting, there is a process that is painstakingly precise. Time is taken to ensure recommended charges are approved by Crown.

Videos and chat logs are not scattered into the Internet wind, as doing so would torpedo a prosecution.

The accused would be afforded his day in court and the ensuing case would unfold methodically, with the alleged pedophile and/or his lawyer given the opportunity to state their case.

The effect on the innocent members of the accused family, while significant, would not be nearly as devastating as it is when the only public record is a vigilante online posting that exists purely to shame and shock.

Then there are other problems that have arisen, including posting the wrong name associated with the Mountie sting and targeting a mentally challenged person in Kelowna.

If the goal of these vigilantes is to identify child predators and prevent them from abusing minors, they could very well continue doing what they are doing.

However, rather than post the salacious videos and chat logs in a bid to generate hits online, they could hand everything over to the police and let the professionals do the job they are trained and paid to do.

