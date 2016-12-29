FOULDS: The crystal ball sees all in 2017

It has again fallen upon my shoulders to prepare you, dear reader, for what to expect in the Kamloops as 2017 makes its grand entrance:

• Feeling the force of a hurricane of complaints after changing the way visitors to Royal Inland Hospital pay for parking, the great minds at the Interior Health Authority hold a press conference to boast of what they call a revolutionary way to ensure parking revenue is stable while offering the fairest method of payment for drivers.

The brand-new parkade on Columbia Street opened with a pay-upon-exit system, which was universally embraced.

The IHA then reverted to its former, much-loathed pay-in-advance method, but was adamant such a switch was not connected to a dramatic 30 per cent decline in revenue during the first three months of the new parkade’s operation.

At the press conference, the IHA announces that, while it is retaining its pay-in-advance system in the parkade, it is rolling out a reservation system for those visiting the hospital’s emergency room, with all parking stalls to be available for a flat fee by advance bookings only.

When asked how a person can possibly know in advance when they will need to visit the ER, reporters are reminded that discussing personal health-care matters of patients is prohibited.

• Marketing minds at Thompson Rivers University go into review mode after approving the branding campaign of last year.

The campaign led to a new slogan — “Find Your TRU” — and tweaking of the school’s logo and font, for which Will Creative Inc. of Vancouver was paid $100,000.

The review of the new slogan comes amid reports of numerous incoming university students using voice-activated GPS systems en route to campus and winding up on the doorsteps of various members of a certain Atlantic Canada rock band.

• Mayor Peter Milobar is elected MLA of Kamloops-North Thompson in the May 9 provincial election and immediately offers to take an unpaid leave of absence until Jan. 1, 2018, at which time, under the Community Charter, city council can carry on with one fewer member until the October 2018 civic election.

However, council — among which there are a few eyes coveting Milobar’s empty chair — opts instead for an election that will cost more than $160,000 to conduct.

Council is asked why it would spend so much money to elect a mayor who will serve little more than a year.

Council defends its stand, pointing out it has wasted far more taxpayers’ dollars in far more frivolous ways, citing the expenditure of $180,000 to host budget meetings for dozens of empty chairs in 2014 and spending $200,000 to have its consultant complete a study on a proposed mining application over which council has zero say.

• After failing to deliver on its 2010 promise to have a doctor for every resident of the province by 2015 (the GP for Me program), and with up to 30,000 Kamloopsians still without a family doctor, the B.C. Liberals unveil their first promise of the 2017 election campaign.

Standing outside the Starbuds medical-marijuana dispensary, outgoing Health Minister Terry Lake outlines the Weed for Thee initiative, which promises a legal joint for every British Columbian forced to stand in line for hours outside a walk-clinic.

“Sure, the long wait may seem longer, but it won’t be as dull,” Lake said.

Interestingly, the NDP’s strategic campaign response — “Fentanyl for All” — is cited by political pundits as the primary reason the party is trounced at the polls.

Happy New Year, Kamloops. May 2017 bring as much wackiness as 2016 provided.

