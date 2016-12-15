FOULDS: Hoarders hold history

There’s a terrific story under the sports section of KTW’s website about a time machine that landed in KTW’s newsroom and took some of us to the glorious past.

The time machine is in the form of a fascinating collection of hockey ephemera handed over by Joanne Lifford, the widow of Doug Lifford, a sports fanatic who died in July.

I never met Doug, but I feel a kinship with him as I, too, tend to hang on to just about everything that comes my way.

Some (most) is true junk, but the rest constitutes bookmarks to my life — a ticket stub here, a T-shirt there, a Grade 4 report card that showed a young Christopher Foulds headed for a life of crime, if the series of X’s in the behaviour boxes were an indication of the future.

But true gems can be found in the other stuff, gems worth not much on the open market, but which I consider priceless.

There are the various original newspapers heralding the history-making headlines of the day: when John F. Kennedy was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963, when man landed on the Moon on July 20, 1969, when a killer tornado roared through Edmonton (and four blocks from my townhouse, from which I watched in terror and fascination as the midnight-black funnel cloud sweep into the city) on July 31, 1987, when former prime minister Pierre Trudeau died on Sept. 28, 2000, and when son Justin became PM on Oct. 19, 2015.

There are sports-related memories, far too many for one man to have and not one of which will leave my possession.

There’s a baseball autographed by Barry Zito in his Cy Young-winning year of 2002, his inscription dedicated to my then-one-year-old son: “To Atticus: Long Live the Expos!” Zito wrote on the official MLB ball in impressive cursive.

There’s a coaster on which Wayne Gretzky penned a message to me in the mid-1980s, courtesy of my eldest sister, who then worked in The Boiler Lounge in Edmonton, a favourite haunt of the dynastic Oilers.

There is also the 10-pin bowling pin standing proudly on a bookcase at home, the one featuring a self-portrait of Jeffrey Lebowski, sketched by The Dude himself — Jeff Bridges. “For Chris,” he wrote above the portrait with a Sharpie, below which he signed his name.

Such treasures are possible when your brother works in the film business.

Like I said — priceless.

Doug’s box of Kamloops and regional hockey history were, undoubtedly, as priceless to him — and understandably so.

There is a trend now to declutter, to rid our homes of those unnecessary items that are clogging up our drawers and banishing our vehicles from garages. It will clear your head, they say. It will cleanse your soul. It will re-establish your being on solid ground.

But those who purge regularly and don’t think twice about tossing that ticket stub from the Grey Cup game or the last Hip concert will never understand.

They will never experience the feeling of opening that box of stuff that has been under the stairs for a few years and finding hours pass by a though they were minutes as hands sort through a lifetime of experiences.

Sure, you can snap some photos and download the images onto your laptop, thereby transforming the tactile into cold bits and bytes and ones and zeroes — and try to remember to back it all up on a hard drive for when the laptop finally crashes, as it most certainly will.

My NHL scrapbook from Grade 7, however, remains in admirable shape as a toothless Bobby Clarke smiles out at me from the box in which it resides.

I bet Doug got that. I bet he, like me, wasn’t a declutterer.

And I bet he was richer for it.

Never forget — hoarders hold history.

