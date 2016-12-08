FOULDS: Ideas that should have never seen light of day

Sometimes — and it seems “sometimes” is becoming “often” these days — those in charge of various institutions that serve us come up with asinine ideas that can make the most tolerant man lose it.

There are numerous cases in point, but for the sake of time, let’s simply consider a few.

Take Kamloops council and its decision in a closed-door meeting in September to buy two older homes on Yew Street on the North Shore for the purpose of demolishing them.

The city paid $560,000 for the two homes and expects to pay another $120,000 to tear them down and cart away the debris. The reason for the plan is to open up space next to Spirit Square.

Spirit Square is a Gordon Campbell legacy, perhaps the silliest waste of money and time in recent memory, wherein the former premier sprinkled lots of money across B.C. about a decade ago so communities could build the squares to commemorate B.C.’s 150th anniversary as a Crown colony.

Kamloops’ Spirit Square is a desolate, sad, hard place often favoured by desolate, sad and hard people. There is no spirit in that square and council would have been wise to have taken that $680,000 and used it to create a proper park in that space — perhaps with things kids can use, like grass.

Kudos to Tina Lange for being the lone councillor to see this expenditure as a colossal waste of taxpayers’ (regular and developers) money.

It’s not surprising this issue has resonated with KTW readers, rightly drawing their ire. As one posted online: “Great! A bigger green space to find more needles. Sweet! Really? Seriously?”

Just across the river from Spirit Square and its soon-to-be-expanded expanse of bleakness is the much-heralded $80-million Royal Inland Hospital addition and parkade.

When the building fronting Columbia Street rose, the new parkade was meant to alleviate a serious parking problem at the hospital — with additional stalls and a modern way of paying that can be found in parkades up and down the West Coast.

Unlike the old parkade behind the hospital, where hospital visitors had to guess the length of their visit under stressful situations and pay before entering the building, the new parkade left the Dark Ages and brought in payment upon leaving the building.

How novel an idea — actually paying for what you have used, rather than estimating what you will use and paying beforehand.

Alas, common sense often has a short shelf life in the bureaucratic world, which is why, effective this coming Monday, the Interior Health Authority will be reverting to the frustrating form of pre-paying for hospital visitors. The official line is congestion at the lone exit lane necessitated the change.

Most people see it for what it is — a cash grab as prepaying by estimating time to be spent will almost always result in more revenue for the powers-that-be.

Consider that the new parkade took in 35 per cent less revenue in its first three months of operation, compared to the old parkade.

What hasn’t been explained by the health authority is why the design of the multi-, multi-, multi-million-dollar parkade was so screwed up to begin with.

The structure opened in late July with two exit lanes and it became immediately apparent the structure’s creator may have had bicycles in mind when considering what types of vehicles would be navigating the routes.

So, two narrow lanes that could not quite allow pickup trucks to exit without engaging in a bit of demolition derby became one wider lane — accompanied by a return to an inferior form of payment and a dubious explanation as to why.

Perhaps users of the new parkade whose time estimate exceeds the length of their hospital visit will decide to bill the IHA for excess time paid for, but not used.

From expensive squares empty of spirit to pricey parkades with a paucity of proper planning, there is plenty of room for some common sense to be added.

