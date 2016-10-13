FOULDS: Murder of innocent can test our principles

Principles of sentencing in Canada include denunciation, deterrence, rehabilitation and protection of the public.

Of those four main principles, the third is always the one that rankles law-and-order advocates in the country.

Had the Stephen Harper Conservatives won last year’s federal election, that third principle may have become mighty wobbly as their Bill C-53 (Life Means Life Act) aimed to eliminate any hope of parole for the most heinous of those convicted of first-degree murder.

Bill C-53 never became law before the election. Even if it had, it would have certainly faced a Charter challenge. The Supreme Court of Canada this year killed two prominent tough-on-crime laws brought in by Harper’s Conservatives: mandatory minimum sentencing for drug crimes and limiting credit for time served by accused in pretrial centres before embarking on prison terms.

Both were deemed to have violated the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Of course, the Parole Board of Canada already has the power to implement the goal of Bill C-53 via its decisions on lifers seeking release.

Life Means Life Act became the de facto reality for Clifford Olsen, the killer of 11 children in B.C. in the early 1980s, as he died in prison after being repeatedly refused parole. Serial killer and rapist Paul Bernardo will also die in prison, as will David Shearing, the Clearwater man who murdered six members of the Johnson and Bentley families in Wells Gray Provincial Park in 1982.

Under Canada’s sentencing principles, however, most offenders convicted of murder will eventually walk out of prison.

That is the way our justice system works, with the goal being rehabilitation.

When one views the abject failure that is the prison system in the United States, Canada’s model is to be admired. But a case before the court in Kamloops this week might prompt one to reconsider.

Travis Johnny was a member of the Redd Alert street gang when, in March 2011, he and two friends attacked Archie Lepretre and his cousin, Shaa Tremblay, as the pair played basketball outside Stuart Wood elementary.

Tremblay was connected to a rival gang, the Game Tight Soldiers, while Lepretre had no gang affiliations. No matter to a thug like Johnny, who stabbed Lepretre to death. Tremblay survived his attack at the hands of Anthony Scotchman and Chris David.

It figures that the innocent kid with a bright future — Lepretre was a mere 22 when he was killed — would be the one killed. In an online testimonial for the Academy of Learning, Lepretre wrote: “I would like to thank the Academy of Learning College for asking me to share my success story. After high school, I got interested in being a chef because I really enjoy cooking. After moving out and supporting myself with a full-time cooking job, I began to change my mind on my career. I now wanted to own a restaurant. I knew right then and there that I would need to further my education to make my dreams a reality.”

Those dreams died on a basketball court in Kamloops. The man responsible — Johnny, now 27 — pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder.

Court heard how Johnny reacted after killing Lepretre, texting his girlfriend that he was “LMAO (laughing my ass off)” about the murder.

On Wednesday, Johnny was sentenced to 14 years in prison before he can apply for parole.

Remember, that does not mean Johnny will walk out of prison after 14 years. It means he is then eligible to apply for parole. Those convicted of murder remain on parole for the rest of their lives, obligated to abide by various conditions at the risk of being sent back to prison.

The principles of Canada’s justice system are predicated on the belief most offenders are redeemable and should get a chance to repay society outside of prison.

But — and there are many buts in the argument over which principles should guide Canada’s criminal-justice system — there are men like Johnny who seem to be irredeemable.

These are the criminals who elicit the cries against that third principle, and understandably so.

