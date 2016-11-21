FOULDS: Again, there is no need for a byelection if Milobar elected in May

FOULDS: Again, there is no need for a byelection if Milobar elected...

Mayor Peter Milobar’s victory on Saturday in securing the B.C. Liberal nomination in Kamloops-North Thompson has elicited more comments from voters about a civic byelection.

The thought process goes from Milobar winning the nomination to winning the seat in the May 9 provincial election, then stepping down as mayor and sparking a costly byelection to fill the mayor’s seat and, perhaps, seats of councillors who might resign to run for mayor.

Although this has been stated before, let me repeat: there is no need for a byelection if Milobar becomes MLA. If there happens to be a byelection that costs northward of $100,000, voters can blame city council for creating the unnecessary and pricey process.

Under the Community Charter, city council could grant Milobar an unpaid leave of absence from May 9, 2017 (the day he would be elected MLA) to Jan 1, 2018 (the first day of the next municipal election year).

On Jan. 1, 2018, Milobar could officially resign as mayor and Kamloops council would operate as is, with one fewer member and with other councillors sitting in as acting mayors (exactly as would happen for the remainder of 2017 following the provincial election).

It has happened before, in Langley with Peter Fassbender and in Surrey with Marvin Hunt.

Kamloops can be governed just fine with eight council members, rather than the nine now serving. In fact, Kamloops could continue to operate without disaster with as few as four council members, if our elected representatives decided to downsize their membership.

Under the Charter, a city or district having a population of more than 50,000 is to have a council consisting of a mayor and eight councillors. Municipalities with fewer than 50,000 residents are to have a council holding a mayor and six councillors, while towns and villages should have a mayor and four councillors.

However — and there is always a “however” in these provincial acts — there are ways of shuffling those numbers.

City council could pass a bylaw calling for a smaller council and would only need the ascent of the electorate to do so. I’m thinking it would be quite easy to ask voters to approve fewer politicians in this age of excess in all levels of bureaucracy. If one was to think about it, why couldn’t the day-to-day matters of Kamloops not be done with six council members, rather than eight or nine?

Another issue has cropped up, that of Milobar being in an alleged conflict of interest on all matters Ajax because of his affiliation with the B.C. Liberal Party, which has been the recipient of donations from KGHM Ajax.

It is interesting to note those opposed to Milobar negotiating a community-benefits agreement with Ajax proponent KGHM are themselves vehemently opposed to Ajax.

Yet they have not called out councillors Donovan Cavers, Denis Walsh, Tina Lange or Dieter Dudy, the four local politicos publicly opposed to the proposed mine. Surely there are Ajax supporters in the city who might find the quartet to be in a conflict on all mine debate due to opposition to the project before the environmental-assessment process has even been completed.

The mayor of Kamloops has not declared a position on Ajax.

Yes, he is now the B.C. Liberal candidate, but in a riding that does not include the proposed mine — and the official election campaign does not begin until 28 days before the May 9 election.

Until that date, Milobar will remain busy as mayor of Kamloops and should fulfil all mayoral duties, including working on the best deal for the city in the event the mine is approved by Victoria and Ottawa.

To even infer Milobar would not have the best interests of Kamloops in mind when negotiating with KGHM is a ludicrous insult.

