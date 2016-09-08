FOULDS: No need for costly byelection

If Mayor Peter Milobar manages to defeat Steven Puhallo for the B.C. Liberal nomination, then win the Kamloops-North Kamloops riding and become MLA, there is no need for the City of Kamloops to waste more than $100,000 holding a by-election to fill the mayor’s chair.

We emphasize the “if” in the above sentence as the battle to replace Terry Lake as the B.C. Liberal candidate north of the river will be fierce. Both candidates have deep connections and will work hard to sign up and convince new party members to show up and vote on nomination day.

Again, if Milobar prevails in securing the nomination and winning the seat, he will wake up on May 10, 2017, as rookie MLA for Kamloops-North Thompson and mayor of Kamloops halfway through his four-year third term.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation’s B.C. director, Jordan Bateman (himself a former city councillor and, before that, an ink-stained wretch) has suggested Milobar cover the costs of a byelection to fill his seat.

Bateman pointed to Dan Ashton, the former mayor of Penticton who pledged to pay for a byelection if he was successful in his bid to become an MLA in 2013. Ashton was elected and, true to his word, he cut a cheque for $32,000 to the City of Penticton.

The problem with Bateman’s suggestion is the difference in dollars between Ashton and Penticton and Milobar and Kamloops.

What cost $32,000 in Penticton three years ago would cost $120,000 or more in Kamloops next year, according to city hall.

The Tournament Capital is about three times as large as Penticton population-wise. Area-wise, Kamloops absolutely dwarfs the South Okanagan town. Penticton covers a mere 41 square kilometres, which is why it was able to hold its mayoral byelection by using a single voting station. Kamloops covers an area of 297 square kilometres — seven times the size of Penticton — and needs multiple polling places in a city so spread out.

Aside from the financial and geographical facts, there is the argument Milobar raised during his interview with KTW’s Andrea Klassen: byelections are a necessary cost of the democratic process.

Surely nobody can begrudge an ambitious man who has risen from councillor to multi-term mayor from seeking higher challenges in Victoria. Yes, when he sought re-election in the 2014 civic election, he was, in essence, asking voters to give him a four-year mandate. But when Milobar won on election night, there was no indication Lake would be serving his final term as Liberal MLA.

(There was, however, a general acceptance as early as this past spring that Lake would not be seeking re-election.)

However, before we delve further into the matter of byelections, voters should know there is no need for one.

Under the Community Charter, city council could grant Milobar an unpaid leave of absence from May 9, 2017 (the day he would be elected MLA) to Jan 1, 2018 (the first day of the next municipal election year).

From then, Kamloops city council would operate as is, with one fewer member and with other councillors sitting in as acting mayors (exactly as would happen for the remainder of 2017 following the provincial election).

It has happened before, as voters in Langley (Peter Fassbender) and Surrey (Marvin Hunt) can attest.

They can also attest their respective cities did not collapse into anarchy.

Entire provincial and federal ridings are left without an MLA or MP for weeks and months at a time following resignations — and life manages to carry on just fine.

An eight-member city council with an acting mayor(s) will ably steer the city for 17 months, if necessary — and taxpayers should appreciate such frugality.

