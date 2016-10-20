FOULDS: No periods? 10-4, Rubber Duck

Every so often, Dan Baird’s catchy, gimmicky song from 1992 will be played on a radio station — and it always reminds me that punctuation (or lack thereof) can strain the parent-child relationship.

Baird was the main man behind the 1980s rock band Georgia Satellites, who had a monster hit with Keep Your Hands To Yourself.

The band split in 1990 and Baird continued with a solo career, peaking with his 1992 hit, I Love You Period, which reached No. 26 on the Billboard charts.

The song features this chorus:

“I love you period,

“Do you love me question mark,

“Please, please exclamation point,

“I want to hold you in parentheses.”

For grammar nerds, it was infectious. For most others, it was another sign of the musical apocalypse. For me, decades later, it remains a reminder of how far off-course we have gone with respect to communicating by words.

Did you know, for example, that it may be a bad idea to send a text to your daughter with the proper period (.) ending a sentence?

Apparently, composing a solid sentence ending with the most-used punctuation mark in the English language indicates you are an angry man.

Duly noted (insert period here)

Earlier this week, I sent a quick text to my kids, reminding them it was their mother’s birthday.

My daughter’s response: “i know lol (no caps, no periods).

My son’s reply: “ofc (no caps, no periods).

Now, I am not so out of touch that I don’t know what “lol” means. And, though it makes my stomach ache and palms sweaty, I can withstand looking at texts void of anything related to Oxford.

But I was puzzled by the “ofc” reply.

Was my son having a seizure while trying to text an important message? Was he butt-texting? Was he drunk? Was he stating his support for the Ontario Football Conference?

As it happens, “ofc” is text shorthand for “of course.”

Fair enough.

We are all too busy these days, with every technological addition to our lives simply taking up more precious time.

Abbreviations have become the norm, so to remain relevant to my offspring, I went old school in my text response to my son’s “ofc.”

“10-4, CW,” was my reply, a tribute to a seminal C.W. McCall song of my childhood, Convoy, later made into a seminal movie of my childhood starring Kris Kristofferson, Ali MacGraw and the immortal Ernest Borgnine.

My son’s response?

“Jays suck.”

From deciphering a three-letter text shorthand code to a CB 10-code reply to an opinion of a Major League Baseball team?

I was baffled.

The answer came much later when my son explained “10-4” has no meaning to his 15-year-old brain.

10-4? CBs? Convoy? All elicit blank stares from the next generation.

What my son interpreted from my “10-4, CW” text was that the Cleveland Indians had defeated (CW = Cleveland Won) Toronto by a score of 10-4 in that day’s playoff game.

In reality, the Blue Jays actually won that game, only to be eliminated the next day — ofc.

The entire exercise has me convinced the English alphabet will soon be contracted, with a number of punctuation marks sent to the grammar retirement home.

If, dear reader, you notice a missing period or another grammar faux pas in this column, please ignore. I was likely trying not to upset my kids, on the off chance they looked up from their phones to read their old man’s rant (.)

