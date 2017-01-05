FOULDS: Patience is the Mounties’ virtue

In January 2014, 13 months after teenager CJ Fowler was murdered in Kamloops, police announced an arrest.

In custody was Fowler’s boyfriend at the time of her slaying, 24-year-old Damien Taylor, who was later convicted of second-degree murder and remains behind bars to this day.

To arrest a killer within 13 months of a murder is fast police work when the death is not as clear-cut as a domestic dispute in which the perpetrator’s identity is known.

Yet, in the months leading to Taylor’s arrest, Kamloops Mounties were being criticized from various quarters, most notably from activists who erroneously linked Fowler’s death to the unsolved Highway of Tears deaths and the call for a national inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.

At the time of Taylor’s arrest, I wrote a column that included these paragraphs:

“Critics often point to the fact Mounties say virtually nothing when asked by media for updates on a murder file.

“Police will always note the investigation is active, but will decline to comment further, noting detectives are working on it day and night.

“It almost always works this way and is often followed by a news conference to announce an arrest.”

I am reminded of that misplaced criticism as we follow the tragic case involving Jennifer Gatey, the 16-year-old Aberdeen girl who was killed on Nov. 4 in a hit-and-run on Pacific Way.

All we know so far is that Gatey was struck and killed as she went to catch a bus.

It was dark, about dinertime.

Police later released blurry images, taken from residential security video, of what appears to be a dark-coloured Jeep driving in the area at the time Gatey was struck and killed.

Three days after her death, police seized a black Jeep from a Dufferin home. The Jeep appeared to have minor damage to its driver’s side front end.

The latest story on the case appeared in yesterday’s edition of KTW and is online at kamloopsthisweek.com. The only “news” is that the Jeep remains in police custody as officials await forensic tests to be done.

Still we have critics online accusing Mounties of not doing their job, of “taking too long” to make an arrest, of “blundering” the investigation.

We in the media have been critical of the police in other areas, namely the RCMP’s sudden refusal to name victims of crimes and accidents and its occasional refusal to confirm or explain what has happened in high-profile operations witnessed by many in the public.

Such criticism is warranted.

But to cry incompetence in a case that is only two months old is seriously offside.

Obviously, police have a suspect in the death of Gatey, namely the owner of the Jeep (or the person they believe was driving it when Gatey was killed).

Since the Mounties have confirmed there are no other vehicles being pursued, and since they are holding on to the Jeep 60-plus days after the hit-and-run, it stands to reason investigators are not concerned another possible perpetrator is getting away.

If police believe the Jeep is indeed the vehicle involved, there is no need to rush the case. On the contrary, it makes sense to go slow, methodically, and ensure the case is as airtight as possible if and when Crown approves charges.

I am sure police are keeping the Gatey family up to date. As for the public and media, I would argue Mounties have been as forthcoming as possible under the circumstances.

As a journalist who has covered far too many such cases, I am satisfied thus far with the Kamloops RCMP’s responses to our questions and the detachment’s response to the public.

If anything, criticism should be directed at the person who was driving the vehicle that killed a beautiful young girl.

List all the excuses — legal advice, trauma, working on a plea — and none are acceptable.

You are aware you killed a girl. You have destroyed a family. And, two months later, you have yet to own up to it.

It’s nothing more than cowardice.

