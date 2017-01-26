FOULDS: Release and repeat

The provincial government heralded the latest changes in liquor rules this week by sending out a press release it had sent out a few weeks ago.

Government often does that, sending out a release announcing it is making a change, then sending out another release announcing the date those changes will take place, then sending out a press release the day before the date those changes will take place, then sending out a press release the day of the changes taking place, reminding us that the changes it had repeatedly announced are now in effect.

The number of press releases repeating good news is directly related to the proximity of the next provincial election.

By late March, we will be inundated with press releases reminding us the Coquihalla Highway toll booth has been levelled, Sunday shopping is now legal and SkyTrain is a nifty new way to get around downtown Vancouver.

Such announcements are not the exclusive domain of any one political party, though it seems the B.C. Liberals have ramped up the practise of release-and-repeat beyond that imagined by previous New Democrat and Social Credit governments.

It can be annoying, but it is understandable and can be effective for the party in power.

Think of it as a conquer-by-exhaustion strategy.

Repeat something again and again and, eventually, it becomes solidified as fact in the minds of the weary on the receiving end.

This is why we know with certainty the 1.5-million people blanketing the U.S. Capitol lawn and National Mall on Jan. 20 constituted the largest presidential-inauguration crowd of all time. This is also why we know the rain stopped the very second President Donald Trump began speaking. This is also why we know the extra 2.9-million votes Hillary Clinton received in the November election were cast by illegal immigrants.

But I digress lest facts infiltrate the alternative facts now accepted as fact in this age of alternative fact-checking the facts.

The election silly season is a boon for communications officers and Internet providers that charge by the email.

Rosy announcements are usually trumpeted to the masses as the work week begins — the better to get the story into newspapers and onto television and radio newscasts when voters are not distracted by weekend leisure pursuits.

The aforementioned announcement of relaxed liquor laws, for example, were strategically sent to media outlets on Sunday night, just in time to have stories ready for voters on Monday morning. Who wouldn’t be buoyed by breaking news that a beer can now be taken from the golf course clubhouse to the patio outside, or that complimentary drinks when checking into your hotel are now legal?

Less upbeat announcements are generally sent out at 4:59 p.m. or later on a Friday afternoon, just as voters’ minds are on a bottle of wine and 48 hours of thinking about anything but politics.

This is why Premier Christy Clark’s decision to ditch her extra $50,000 annual paycheque (funded by voters via tax-deductible donations to her party) amid heavy criticism was announced, whisper-like, last Friday as afternoon greeted evening.

Not surprisingly, press releases of the latter variety are not part of the release-and-repeat strategy. They are more of the release-and-hope-like-hell-the-media-is-too-busy-or-too-understaffed-to-follow-up type because they are connected to controversy.

Prepare to be papered with announcements from all political parties as the race to the May 9 election hits the home stretch.

Right about now, the weekend and wine are calling. Now, that’s something that should be repeated.

editor@kamloopsthisweek.com

Twitter: @ChrisJFoulds