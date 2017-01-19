FOULDS: A system primed for corruption

While protests will rage Friday and through the weekend in D.C. and across America as Donald Trump becomes the 45th U.S, president, British Columbia has not escaped the spotlight on political controversy.

The New York Times’ recent exposé on the ridiculously outdated political donor rules in B.C. has been rightly highlighted by those who agree the “Wild West of Canadian political cash” needs an overhaul.

The Times’ piece did not reveal anything that hasn’t been covered by media throughout the province, but it certainly succeeded in reaching a broader audience and reigniting the debate.

The article noted Premier Christy Clark gets paid $50,000 annually from B.C. Liberal Party donations over and above the $195,000 she earns as leader of the province.

It noted conflict of interest commissioner Paul Fraser has never found a government official to be in violation of the province’s Conflict of Interest Act. It also noted Fraser has contributed financially to the party and that his son works for Clark as a deputy minister.

If the system is not corrupt, it is at least seen to be corrupt and exists in such a way as to easily breed corruption.

The problems are clear and have been for some time.

When the premier secretly hosts private meetings at which donors hand over obscene amounts of money, the transaction is done because the donor wants something from government.

Rather than adopt common sense and have MLAs and party officials call for B.C. to get in line with the federal government and other provinces by revamping donor rules, we instead get Deputy Premier Rich Coleman defending a murky system by calling the Times story “laughable.”

Instead of addressing the salient points, Coleman criticizes the political spending habits of the Unites States.

The problem is we live in B.C., not the U.S.

Is there not a single B.C. Liberal candidate with spine enough to do the right thing and speak out against a tainted donor system? Are they all that desperate to please the premier and get elected, with a cabinet post and cushy pension then in reach?

The system is screwed up enough for me to write about it back in September.

The topic was a local B.C. Liberal fundraiser that turned into farce when KGHM Ajax — the company that needs B.C. Liberal approval to build a copper and gold mine south of Aberdeen — was forced by bad optics to take back the winning $7,900 bid to have dinner with local MLAs and cabinet ministers Todd Stone and Terry Lake.

In 2016, the B.C. Liberals raised $12.5 million, about $8 million of which came from corporations, of which a few likely got the chance to break bread with the premier — a date not afforded the great unwashed with pockets that have been emptied by increasing government fees of all kinds.

As mentioned in a previous column, the fix is simple.

Ban all political donations. Replace that funding source (which is already paid for by taxpayers via tax deductions) with a government program (perhaps based on per vote subsidy or across-the-board lump sum campaign cash for all qualifying parties) and force parties to manage with less.

Or, at the very least, follow the lead of Ottawa, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia, all of which have banned corporate and union donations to political parties and restricted contributions by individuals.

Alas, greed and power are hurdles hard to overcome, as has been evident in B.C. this entire century.

editor@kamloopsthisweek.com

Twitter: @ChrisJFoulds