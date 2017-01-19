FOULDS: A system primed for corruption

While protests will rage Friday and through the weekend in D.C. and across America as Donald Trump becomes the 45th U.S, president, British Columbia has not escaped the spotlight on political controversy.
The New York Times’ recent exposé on the ridiculously outdated political donor rules in B.C. has been rightly highlighted by those who agree the “Wild West of Canadian political cash” needs an overhaul.
The Times’ piece did not reveal anything that hasn’t been covered by media throughout the province, but it certainly succeeded in reaching a broader audience and reigniting the debate.
The article noted Premier Christy Clark gets paid $50,000 annually from B.C. Liberal Party donations over and above the $195,000 she earns as leader of the province.
It noted conflict of interest commissioner Paul Fraser has never found a government official to be in violation of the province’s Conflict of Interest Act. It also noted Fraser has contributed financially to the party and that his son works for Clark as a deputy minister.
If the system is not corrupt, it is at least seen to be corrupt and exists in such a way as to easily breed corruption.
The problems are clear and have been for some time.
When the premier secretly hosts private meetings at which donors hand over obscene amounts of money, the transaction is done because the donor wants something from government.
Rather than adopt common sense and have MLAs and party officials call for B.C. to get in line with the federal government and other provinces by revamping donor rules, we instead get Deputy Premier Rich Coleman defending a murky system by calling the Times story “laughable.”
Instead of addressing the salient points, Coleman criticizes the political spending habits of the Unites States.
The problem is we live in B.C., not the U.S.
Is there not a single B.C. Liberal candidate with spine enough to do the right thing and speak out against a tainted donor system? Are they all that desperate to please the premier and get elected, with a cabinet post and cushy pension then in reach?
The system is screwed up enough for me to write about it back in September.
The topic was a local B.C. Liberal fundraiser that turned into farce when KGHM Ajax — the company that needs B.C. Liberal approval to build a copper and gold mine south of Aberdeen — was forced by bad optics to take back the winning $7,900 bid to have dinner with local MLAs and cabinet ministers Todd Stone and Terry Lake.
In 2016, the B.C. Liberals raised $12.5 million, about $8 million of which came from corporations, of which a few likely got the chance to break bread with the premier — a date not afforded the great unwashed with pockets that have been emptied by increasing government fees of all kinds.
As mentioned in a previous column, the fix is simple.
Ban all political donations. Replace that funding source (which is already paid for by taxpayers via tax deductions) with a government program (perhaps based on per vote subsidy or across-the-board lump sum campaign cash for all qualifying parties) and force parties to manage with less.
Or, at the very least, follow the lead of Ottawa, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia, all of which have banned corporate and union donations to political parties and restricted contributions by individuals.
Alas, greed and power are hurdles hard to overcome, as has been evident in B.C. this entire century.
“Much ado about nothing”…but that doesn’t stop ol’ Horgie from pounding out his erroneous soundbites. He was whining that 150 or so companies, give money to the Liberals and thinks that’s a perversion of the system. I think I can gah-ron-tee that if those same companies donated to the No Development Party, he wouldn’t be saying a word. As for Christy getting her salary topped up, if the Conflict Commissioner and the Liberal supporters don’t have a problem with it, then why is it even an issue ? (politics, plain & simple ) Are you the same people who were against the Conservatives transparency regarding the dispersal of INAC funds…the same legislation that showed a lot of Chiefs making more than any Premier or the PM….or don’t you have a problem with that ? Riddle me this, John…et al…when people vote, some do it because they agree with the direction and values of a certain party…ergo, they donate to those party’s because that’s the government they want to see, right ? If those same companies and citizens wanted YOUR party in, then they would donate to it and ELECT it….get it ? If you need any more help, please run your “attacks” by me first…because you and your party still don’t grasp it. Most voters are smart enough to see through your short-sighted, hypocritical and poorly thought out rhetoric.
Timely article Mr. Foulds. The system is not primed for corruption its built on corruption. Media tells us that Trump did not pay taxes , why should he since his accountant told him by law he did not have to. The problem is the law not Trump. Your critic the barking Monk Seal does not see how the system is rigged when donations buy influence.
The other day the Monk Seal posted falsehoods about Justin Trudeau and the deficit when his figures indicate that he does not understand the difference between debt and deficit.
Snuffy is not a dullard he knows that I am paying part of Christy Clark’s $277, 000 stipend . Kinder Morgan donated $718,000 and I am paying part of that as well. This is an issue because the working people can’t hide what they pay in tax so the stipend and Kinder contribution is 75% paid by the working people.
Now for Snuff it’s OK for Christy to take but don’t let the Indian Chiefs take. What a racist canard. We don’t own Christy anything while we owe the chief lots. First they taught us how to bathe as we were rancid when we first met them. We owe them for helping us steal their land and resources. We owe them for teaching us about new medicine and introducing us to new food. We owe them for the fact that we take every day ten times more from their lands than what we give them in return.
You seem to be blind to logic Snuffy. Yes we donate to the party that we like even when we are stupid why we vote for them but if you can see the logic in how they get the donation you need to revisit that policy. It is logical that people with lots of money will vote for and donate more money to the party that will pass laws exempting them from paying their fair share in taxes, giving them subsidies, allowing them to contract out, allowing them to fudge on regulations and in the end be refunded their donation from the taxes paid by working people. They not only get it back from the taxpayer they get the ear of Christy who again fills their bag with contracts that fleece the taxpayer. Why is it not logical and fair to give each party $XXXXX dollars to create an equal playing field.
The willingness to admit ignorance is the first step to the truth. However, the truth is a poor test for knowledge unless you can apply it and make it useful. Snuff’s comment indicates that he does not care about the truth nor does he understand that knowledge is only useful if we do something productive with it. The fact that the present political system in BC is not only primed for corruption its built on corruption. Knowing this will be only useful if it translates in defeating corruption and ignorance.