FOULDS: Teaching at the speed of light

As I was moving my laptop across the table, a small green item fell to the floor.

The six-year-old asked what it was.

“That’s a flash drive. It is used to move information from one computer to another.”

“Ah,” she said, nodding her head and returning to her art project, the explanation perfectly understandable.

Back when I was entering Grade 1, such an item would have me stunned, mouth agape, fascinated that Buck Rogers had arrived 25 years earlier than advertised.

Today, technology is moving at an astonishing speed, so fast that even incremental advances at which I marvel are merely shrugged at by those standing on the edge of toddlerhood.

That flash drive did not even exist a bit more than a decade ago, when I would lug my laptop into the office, find a firewire to connect it to my KTW computer and wait while work I did at home was transferred to my desktop machine.

No doubt there are devices being used right now that will soon send the flash drive to the same shelf housing dusty floppy discs and DVRs.

Technology cannot remain static, nor can education, which is why the seismic shift in the provincial teaching curriculum is something that should excite teachers, parents, future employers and, yes, students.

Gone is the decades-old style of teaching — essentially using a textbook to drill facts into young brains and have those young brains regurgitate those facts in tests.

It is being replaced with what the Ministry of Education calls personalized learning, in which subjects are taught with an eye to what ignites a student’s passion.

The idea is to not have a one-size-fits-all approach that often leaves many students bored, confused or both.

The Ministry of Education has an exhaustive amount of information on the changes on its website, including examples, such as this one:

Students in a grades 6 to 9 scenic class are to build a shelter. In the previous curriculum, many science classes were often textbook-based, with an emphasis on hard facts. In the new curriculum, such an assignment might see students design and build a shelter using only materials found on the forest floor right outside their classroom, working together from initial idea to final product.

There are many more examples, but they all point to tapping into the kids’ creativity and interests, even while teaching the core basics, such as math and English.

One of the great teachers was Mr. Anderson, who shepherded a young Christopher Foulds from Grade 7 into junior high.

He was, at times, employing this new curriculum way back in 1980.

During writing class, our end-of-year assignment was to take all we had learned about syntax, punctuation and spelling and present it in any way we chose.

Some wrote standard essays, others did multi-page reports with graphs and a few designed science-type labs that had language at the core. The idea was to allow each student to choose a method and subject to demonstrate they understood what Mr. Anderson was teaching.

My project was a detailed and lengthy report on hockey, using the elements of what we learned in the writing class, along with illustrations, hockey cards and photos cut out from hockey magazines. I came across that report just the other day, resting in a box with other ephemera from my life. My mark was A+, so the new curriculum was doing its job back when calculators were the most powerful computer in the classroom.

Certainly, no great idea is worth a pinch of salt unless it is supported by tools needed to craft that idea.

While teachers helped design this new curriculum, they have also raised concerns there may not be enough resources to fully teach it. Their concern is valid, given the fact some supplies used in classrooms today arrived there via the pocketbook of teachers in that room.

How the money part of this great experiment meshes with the implementation remains to be seen, but the fact we have advanced this far — via a teacher/government partnership — is encouraging.

Even Buck Rogers would be impressed with the speed at which education is travelling.

