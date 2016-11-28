FOULDS: Test the drugs being used

When the provincial government sent out the latest in a long string of press releases pertaining to the ongoing crisis involving fentanyl-related overdoses, a glaring omission stood out — testing of drugs.

The government last week gave an update on its goal of establishing supervised drug-use sites in Kelowna and Kamloops, with stationary and mobile sites planned for the Lake City and a mobile operation suggested for the Tournament Capital.

The mobile approach addresses the NIMBY reaction some have had when faced with the prospect of a government-condoned drug-use site in their neighbourhood.

In Kamloops, the rationale went, hard-core addicts — the ones we see on the streets and the ones that usually come to mind when thinking of addiction — generally congregate on the North Shore and in the downtown core and may not have the mobility needed to get to a stationary location.

Hence the decision to establish a mobile operation if and when the federal government gives the go-ahead.

(On that note, many of the fentanyl victims about whom we and other media have written were not on downtown or North Shore streets. They were in comfortable homes or in hotel rooms. Supervised drug-use sites will have no impact whatsoever on casual drug users because they will never pay a visit.)

Perhaps, though, a mobile sit like Insite on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside will help a specific demographic of drug users.

Insite exists to monitor addicts as they take their drugs. When they smoke, snort or inject, there are people there watching in the event of an overdose.

Insite is also an avenue through which addicts have eventually found their way into rehab — and that is perhaps the strongest argument for retaining these services.

But missing from the latest update on the mobile site was any word on testing.

When KTW asked what kind of testing of drugs would be done, we were told none — there will likely be no testing for fentanyl in the heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and other illicit drugs being used under supervision.

It may be well and good to have supervisors watching addicts use drugs, overdose-antidote at the ready should the user drop to the ground. But shouldn’t the focus also be on preventing users from ingesting this killer drug and, ideally, using the test results to hammer home even more bluntly the danger posed?

Drugs at Insite are being tested, using cheap strips. It’s easy to do.

A four-week pilot project this past summer checked drugs for ingredients 173 times, with 86 per cent of those drugs containing fentanyl, a small amount of which can kill.

Also announced last week was a plan to spend an additional $5 million to create medical-support units for paramedics in Surrey and Vancouver, and to buy bicycles and ATVs for paramedics to use to get to out-of-the-way places where overdoses occur.

While the response by the province to the overdose epidemic has included many facets, it still seems to be so reactive, rather than proactive. It seems the overall plan is to follow drug users, wait for the overdose, then administer the antidote.

In September, the CBC called every drug-treatment facility with beds it could find in the province.

While there is help available, the CBC found the system to be “muddled and patchwork.”

“There is no centralized resource saying how many beds there are in the province for people seeking drug-addiction treatment, where they are, who the beds are available for and what services they provide,” the CBC found.

In addition, wait lists and cost can be barriers. One recovery house charges only $200 for a 10-year program; other facilities charge $10,000 a month for a youth bed.

How about an easy-to-navigate centralized rehab resource? How about a streamlined cost structure for beds? How about secure-care legislation so at-risk youth can be forced into rehab, thereby having a chance to save a life that may otherwise later end up in the obits?

