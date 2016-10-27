FOULDS: Throwing good money after bad

Amid the copious claims of disappointment and shock around the council table at city hall on Tuesday came a few words of wisdom from the quietest of Kamloops’ councillors.

They came during a discussion on KGHM Ajax’s decision to decline to pony up another $200,000 so a city-commissioned review of its mine application can be finished.

Earlier this year, KGHM agreed to give the city $300,000 so SLR Consulting could conduct the study. SLR has compiled about 800 questions for the mining company, but told the city it needs about $200,000 more to complete its work.

While KGHM was skewered by some on council for not handing over more money, Dieter Dudy suggested — via a personal anecdote about knowing when to take action — the city quit before it throws good money after bad:

“If you’ve reached a point where, perhaps, you’ve exhausted everything you could in terms of getting the initial information and you know that whatever further information isn’t really going to make that big a difference, perhaps it is time to cut our losses and say, ‘Let’s see how the chips fall.’”

Last year, when council decided to commission an independent review of KGHM’s 18,000-page application, it was going to fund the $300,000 from taxpayer dollars while awaiting word from KGHM and mine opponent Kamloops Area Preservation Association on a request to help pay the bill.

KAPA declined, KGHM anted up and the review began.

There were those who wondered why the city, which has no control over the proposed mine’s approval, would spend so much money on a review when similar reviews were already being undertaken by so many other groups, including the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office, Health Canada, KAPA and a First Nations partnership.

In fact, there is so much oversight, so much scrutiny of KGHM’s application for its proposed copper and gold mine south of Aberdeen, that the BCEAO in May froze the 180-day application review period at Day 107 so KGHM can answer the avalanche of questions from those groups.

As Mayor Peter Milobar noted Tuesday, SLR is replicating work already being done by privately funded and taxpayer-funded groups.

And, as we have now learned, the questions and concerns raised by SLR are the same questions and concerns raised by Health Canada, the BCEAO and the working group, among others.

Will spending $200,000 of taxpayer dollars really result in anything those myriad other organizations will not already flag?

Milobar noted SLR was hired precisely because enough council members had a lack of trust in the environmental-assessment process, which has proven to be as robust as it claimed to be and which has proven those council members wrong.

Short of a federal joint panel review, which is what Ajax should have been under (and shame on successive Conservative and Liberal governments for their refusal), authorities have gone above and beyond on the Ajax file.

In January 2013, Scott Bailey, the BCEAO’s executive project director for the KGHM application, made it clear during a presentation at Thompson Rivers University that the Ajax proposal is alone among all previous environment-assessment proposals in the magnitude of attention given the process.

No other project has seen the BCEAO hire its own socio-economic consultant; no other project (save for one, possibly, decades ago) has seen the creation of a community advisory group; few other projects have received multiple (rather than one as required) public-consultation periods; few other projects are afforded the maximum 75-day public-commenting period and few other projects require the proponent to hold as many community-consultation meetings.

And few are the project review periods that BCEAO will freeze for six months or more so the proponent can answer questions from various groups.

Yet we still have a unanimous Kamloops council decision to spend precious cash on something already being done by many others.

Why?

