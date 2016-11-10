FOULDS: A Trump presidency will have plenty of upside

Tuesday’s U.S. presidential election was certainly draining, the surprising result bringing many to tears — of fear, not joy.

A Donald Trump presidency is considered by some to be the precursor to the arrival of those four guys on horses, but I tend to adopt the great Avett Brothers’ view of our place among the various leaders.

As the Americana band from North Carolina sang on its landmark hit Head Full of Doubt:

“When nothing is owed or deserved or expected,

“And your life doesn’t change by the man that’s elected,

“If you’re loved by someone, you’re never rejected,

“Decide what to be and go be it.”

I generally adopt a glass-empty-broken-and-beyond-repair outlook on life.

However, with so many people I know in personal crisis, panicking at the thought of the next four years, I figured it was my civic duty to find a glass-half-full view of life under President Donald J. Trump.

Sure, he may be a racist, sexist, misogynistic xenophobe with a penchant for groping women and stiffing contractors.

But there is a bright side to having our American cousins elect a bonafide reality star to sit in the same house that sheltered Abraham Lincoln, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan.

Consider:

• Saturday Night Live will immediately become 1,500 per cent funnier each and every week, even if fewer skit writers are needed. In addition, Alec Baldwin, who vowed to move to Canada upon the election of George W. Bush in 2000, has guaranteed employment through the end of the decade.

• Students in schools across the land of the free and home of the brave will welcome the expected change in grammar and spelling rules by presidential decree. The new standards will result in a yuge difference in test results. Student grades will increase bigly.

• As the U.S. dollar drops a bit lower each time Trump speaks, Vegas will be a more affordable option for Canadians. That Trump’s ascension to power coincides with the gambling capital of the world getting an NHL team further confirms the election result was pre-ordained — perhaps by Clarence Campbell.

• NASA, the Mayo Clinic and other prestigious institutions will be flooded with applications from people with no experience in seeking the job they desire, thereby boosting the general optimism of an entire nation.

• Trump’s ambitious southern border project will introduce a new generation to a certain Pink Floyd album and, hopefully, get the kids to spend less time with the autotuned dreck that plagues commercial radio and more time with the genius of Rogers Waters.

• Canada — and, in particular, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — will look that much better when the world compares the two countries side by side.

• Living in D.C. will expose a more understanding Trump to the hurt caused by the racist nickname of the city’s NFL team. He will buy the club from Dan Snyder and, in keeping with naming his possessions after himself, the Washington Redskins will be reborn as the Washington Orangefaces. Clowns will stage non-stop nationwide protests from coast to coast.

