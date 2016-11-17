FOULDS: Warmth welcomes those at Out of the Cold

He winced as he pulled back the battered Band-Aid on his thumb.

“I think a nerve is showing,” he said as he thrust the digit toward me.

Sure enough, the cut was deep. And, yes, there was something sticking out of the skin. It looked painful, so I told him I’d find some ointment and a new bandage.

He thanked me — then asked me to charge his old cellphone and keep watch over it while he stepped outside for a cigarette. The Band-Aid was retrieved and the cellphone was juiced up — but there was no ointment to be found.

There was, however, a bottomless pot of hamburger rice soup, an endless number of buttered buns, plenty of apple and pumpkin pie, rotating jugs of juice, carafes of coffee, packets of hot chocolate and Happy Gilmore eliciting guffaws in the dining area.

Welcome to a night with the Out of the Cold program at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church in downtown Kamloops.

We got the call the day before.

They needed volunteers, so I grabbed by teenaged son and we set aside three hours on a Wednesday night to lend a hand for those who need one.

Years earlier, when my kids were in the single-digit age bracket, we joined a KTW crew at a Sunday Pit Stop session at Kamloops United Church.

There, volunteers set tables, make food and serve it to the homeless.

At that time, the experience left my children wide-eyed.

Most recipients were grateful, but there were a few even my kids could define as acting entitled, complaining about the heat of the soup and the speed of the service.

At the recent Out of the Cold night, we interacted with 28 people who stopped in to eat, chat and maybe spend the night on one of the many mattresses we had spread out in two rooms.

Every person was gracious and the variety was illuminating.

As visitors enter the church, they register at a table, which was manned by my son and another volunteer.

There was a senior lady in a wheelchair, on the street because some dude had apparently commandeered her rental home and threatened her if she went to the police.

There was a young couple, looking barely older than my 17-year-old daughter, quiet as mice as they gratefully accepted bowls of soup and assorted snacks.

There was the older First Nations fella, smiling non-stop to show a missing top row of teeth. He seemed to know pretty well everyone there and loved joking around, fist-bumping and declaring his love for everyone.

There was the young man with an impressive bruise under his eye, seemingly summoning every ounce of strength to simply utter his name.

There was the 20-or 30-something woman and her man, relishing the arrival of Wednesday. They had spent the previous night on the stage of the Rotary bandshell in Riverside Park, when the cold rain sliced through the air, sideways, right into them.

“I love this place,” she enthused as she rearranged her belongings in a cart. “I was counting down the days until Wednesday and when it came, I was so excited.”

For her, the church is home, at least on Wednesdays and Sundays, when the Out of the Cold program operates.

Some like to talk about current events, about the fentanyl crisis happening closer to many of them than others in town, why they are on the street; others simply thank you for your help and retreat to their thoughts.

The reasons for their predicament are what we have always heard: addictions, depression, untenable family life (for the younger ones), job loss. The reasons the volunteers are there is simple: there are 168 hours in a week and spending a few of those helping someone less fortunate seems like a decent thing to do.

Echoing his thoughts from years ago at the Pit Stop experience, my now-15-year-old son said the Out of the Cold night was eye-opening for him, particularly in seeing the number of people in need who are not much older than him.

If you can spare a few hours, do so. There are three shifts to be staffed each night.

To volunteer, call 250-318-0236.

