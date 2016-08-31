FOULDS: Why? The economy, stupid

Why did the B.C. Liberals confound all pundits and coast to victory in 2013 just as the New Democrats were busy choosing government offices?

For the same reason the Liberals will likely defend their throne in Victoria in nine months, a reason that can be summed up in three words created by James Carville 24 years ago: “The economy, stupid.”

The campaign strategist for Bill Clinton’s battle against incumbent president George H. W. Bush used the lingering recession of the early 1990s as a main talking point for his candidate and campaign workers to hammer home on the road to victory.

Much has been made of the 2013 B.C. election campaign and then-NDP leader Adrian Dix’s decision to stand on the north side of the Thompson River in Kamloops and declare his party’s opposition to Kinder Morgan’s proposed twinning of its Trans Mountain pipeline.

When the Liberals swept to a shocking victory on election night, more than a few political pundits said the NDP had grasped defeat from the jaws of victory because of Dix’s announcement.

I doubt it very much.

Weeks before Dix’s declaration, I was with a friend in the Lower Mainland, a political junkie and ardent NDP supporter. He noted the polls were heavily in his party’s favour, but confided that he saw the Liberals winning again.

Why? Refer to Carville, but flip the reason. When the economy is in the pits, the governing party is in trouble; when the economy is doing well, and especially well relative to the rest of Canada and the continent and the world, the party in power has a built-in cushion tough to penetrate.

The Liberals entered the 2013 campaign trying to shake off myriad scandals (ethnic voter plan, health ministry firings, etc.), which helped pull the party down in the polls. Premier Christy Clark’s popularity was pitiful and she eventually couldn’t even win her own riding.

Surely voters did not like a lot of what the Liberals were doing in public and behind close doors.

But — the economy, stupid.

As my friend said well before election day, the voter cares about a lot, but paramount is the security of those within the four walls of his or her home. And, if the job is going well and the spouse and kids are reasonable happy and the mortgage is getting paid down, why rock the boat?

That is why the Liberals won the 2013 election. It had nothing to do with a mid-campaign announcement about an abstract plan to pipe more fossil fuels to the coast many years in the future. It had to do with the day-to-day existence of working men and women in a precarious world.

The fact British Columbia retains the hottest economy in Canada and, relative to the rest of the world, is in decent shape, tells me the May 2016 election outcome will not likely change all that much.

That is not to say there are problems that need addressing. Child poverty, homelessness, wait times and not enough doctors in the health-care system, rising taxes and fees, the high cost of owning and renting a home are just some of many problems that will always need attention.

When local NDP candidates Nancy Bepple (or a challenger) and Barb Nederpel eventually square off against Liberals Todd Stone and the eventual successor to Terry Lake (perhaps Steven Puhallo), they will hammer on those issues and more — as well they should.

We need government to be held accountable. We also need fresh faces to challenge the status quo. Kudos to the NDP for delivering two candidates who will fill those needs in the upcoming campaign.

But unless the economy absolutely tanks between now and May 9, 2017, those issues, as important as they are, will not overshadow the economy in the mind of the voter.

Stone has been the most active highways minister since Phil Gaglardi, right down to the speeding tickets, with the highway expansion east of Kamloops his most prominent feat locally. Lake has the $80-million hospital expansion as an attractive legacy, not to mention an even more ambitious surgical tower planned in the near future.

Such tangible accomplishments for their constituents is a heck of an advantage to carry into an election campaign.

