Four Blazers named to Challenge Cup

Four Kamloops Blazers’ draft picks were named to rosters for the 2016 Western Canada U16 Challenge Cup on Tuesday, an annual tournament that features the highest rated under-16 players from Alberta, B.C., Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

The tournament gets underway on Oct. 19 at the Markin MacPhail Centre in Calgary.

Forward Massimo Rizzo of the Burnaby Winter Club was the lone Blazers’ selection to be named to Team B.C. Forwards Jerzy Orchard of the Swift Current Legionnaires and Connor Zary of the Saskatoon Contacts, along with defenceman Quinn Schmiermann of the Notre Dame Hounds, were named to Team Saskatchewan.

Eighty players were named to the event’s rosters. The four-team round-robin tournament is the first step in Hockey Canada’s Program of Excellence.