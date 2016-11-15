Four-time world champion Browning among stars coming to figure skating event in Vernon

Four-time world champion Browning among stars coming to figure skating event in...

Roger Knox

Vernon Morning Star

A Canadian figure skating legend highlights an impressive array of past world and Olympic champion skaters that will put on a show in Vernon.

Caroline, Alta.’s Kurt Browning, four-time men’s world champion, will be joined by 2014 Olympic ice dance champions Meryl Davis and Charlie Davis of the U.S. for Holiday Festival on Ice, a figure skating show that will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

Proceeds from the show will be used to support North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS).

“This family friendly show is a great fit in how the community can support the efforts of NOYFSS,” said show promoter David Hesketh.

Browning represented Canada in three Winter Olympics with a best result of fifth in 1994.

He was Canada’s flag bearer for the opening ceremonies at the 1994 Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway.

At the world championships in Budapest, Hungary, in 1988, Browning landed the first quadruple jump ever in competition. He was inducted in the Canada Sports Hall of Fame in 1994, and the Canadian Figure Skating Hall of Fame in 2001.

Davis and White won the silver medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, finishing behind Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.

The Americans won gold four years later in Sochi. They also captured world titles in 2011 and 2013.

Browning, Davis and White will be joined in Vernon by Ekaterina (Katia) Gordeeva, Jeffrey Buttle, Yuka Sato, Kaetlyn Osmond, Ryan Bradley and Shawn Sawyer.

Russia’s Gordeeva burst onto the pairs figure skating scene with her partner, Sergei Grinkov, in 1986 when they won the world championship in Geneva, and again the next year in Cincinnati.

They captured Olympic gold in Calgary in 1988 and Lillehammer in 1994. The pair won four world titles. Grinkov died of a heart attack in 1995.

Buttle, from Barrie, Ont., is a three-time Canadian champion who won the world title in 2008. He is also an Olympic bronze medalist (2006, Torino, Italy).

Sato, from Tokyo, won the women’s world championship in 1994 and has participated in two Olympics.

Osmond won the 2013 Canadian women’s championship. Bradley is a former U.S. men’s champ (2011) and New Brunswick’s Sawyer is a three-time Canadian men’s bronze medalist.

This will be the first such ice skating show in Vernon in six years and will be the only B.C. stop for Holiday Festival on the tour.

“We’re super excited to have such high profile skaters here,” said Hesketh. “Because it’s the only B.C. stop, we are expecting a sellout. It’s starting at 4 p.m. because it’s a family event and for people who have to drive a distance to get to the show.”

Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster.