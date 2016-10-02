Francophone school board pondering appeal of court decision

The province’s francophone school board is still considering whether to appeal a B.C. Supreme Court decision issued earlier this month on provision of French-language education in the province.

The Conseil scolaire francophone de la Colombie-Britannique (CSF) and the Federation des parents francophones de Colombie Britannique (FPFCB) have said the ruling by Justice Loryl Russell gave them some victories, but included in the 1,601-page ruling are decisions the two bodies consider worrisome.

The ruling follows six years of litigation into the question of equivalency of francophone and anglophone school buildings and provision of transportation of students, among other issues.

The two groups raised concerns based on the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Russell ruled the province must develop a separate long-term budget for the CSF that will guarantee financing is available to meet the school board’s infrastructure needs. She also ruled the province did not fulfil its Charter obligations to provide the CSF with useful enrolment projections and must work with it to determine the number of students admissible to its schools, which includes l’ecole Collines d’Or de Kamloops in the River City.

The judge also directed the province to help the CSF negotiate lease agreement for school and awarded the board $6 million in damages for chronically underfunding the CSF transportation fund.

Issues of concern, according to a CSF letter sent to its parents, include how the judge defined substantive equivalence of French-language schools competing with English-language schools.

Also of concern is Russell’s interpretation of other Charter challenges raised in terms of determining communities’ French-language education needs.