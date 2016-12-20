The Franks resurface — former restaurateurs pave their way to new careers

They’ve gone from bartenders to baristas to Bedrock. From Fogg N’ Suds to Frick & Frack to Frankly Coffee, Kamloops’ own Fred and Barney — the most recognizable pair of Franks in the Tournament Capital — are selling rocks.

Frank D’Amore and Frank Corea no longer own Frankly Coffee and also sold Frick & Frack.

Last month, they completed the purchase of River City Rock Products.

“It’s just an opportunity that came into our lap,” D’Amore told KTW. “We thought it would be great to try.”

D’Amore said the new business offers a nice change — and a lot less to worry about.

“All of them [restaurants and coffee shops] were staff intensive,” he said. “This is just Frank and I.”

River City Rock Products started as an offshoot of Robinson Masonry. D’Amore said the brick-laying company found it easier to procure its own stone rather than go through a third-party company.

“Basically, they brought in product for their own consumption and it became a little side business,” D’Amore said. “We wanted to take it to the next level. It’s something that can be cutting edge with some of the new stuff they’re doing.”

D’Amore said the company’s sales have been split fairly evenly between indoor and outdoor use.

“It’s 50/50,” he said. “I just quoted a house where you’re doing the outside of the garage and a feature wall inside.”

D’Amore said he and Corea are happy to be back in business.

“I’ve done a lot of things and, if you know me from way back, I’ve been in small business my whole life,” D’Amore said. “The one common denominator is customer service. Our customers come first. We give them something you’re not going to get from big box stores or places with head offices outside of Kamloops.”