Free parking in downtown Kamloops on Saturdays in December to Christmas Day

Step away from the kiosk.

From Dec. 1 to Dec. 24, parking in downtown Kamloops will be free on Saturdays.

At its Tuesday meeting, city council agreed to a request from the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association to waive parking fees for four Saturdays before Christmas Day.

However, maximum time limits will still apply despite the lack of fees.

According to city staff, the move will slash about $10,000 from this year’s parking revenues.