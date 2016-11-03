Fresh Pack — new-look TRU ready for season

Scott Reeves wanted his pre-season to be a window into regular-season life.

Beginning this weekend, he’ll find out if the Thompson Rivers WolfPack were paying attention.

The Canada West women’s basketball season gets underway this weekend, with Thompson Rivers playing host to the UBC Thunderbirds tomorrow at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 5 p.m.

Both games will be held at the Tournament Capital Centre.

Tipoff tomorrow will mark the official end of the Pack’s pre-season, an extended nine-game slate that involved travel to Calgary, Ottawa and Victoria and just two home contests.

On Tuesday, Reeves said all the time on the road was meant to prepare a young squad for a regular season that will include stops in Winnipeg, Edmonton, Prince George, Abbotsford and Regina.

“It’s going to be, can we get through the grind?” the head coach said, asked what the identity of his team would be this year.

“Can we be committed on-court, in-classroom, buying into systems, understanding scouting reports?

“This is all really new to them and probably a little overwhelming. I don’t put expectations on, we have to win this, we have to win that. It’s more a matter of are we getting better every single day? Are you better now than you were last week? If we’re showing improvement, in the long haul, that’s where it’s going to pay off.”

The graduation of four seniors at the end of last season — guards Jenna Quinton, Sarah Malate and Taiysa Worsfold and forward Kassie Colonna — has contributed to the Pack’s youth, but the club that will take to the hardwood in 2016-2017 isn’t completely inexperienced.

Six players are in their third year of U Sports eligibility and two others are in their fourth and fifth seasons.

But it will be a new guard of players taking over the leadership of the Pack in Reeves’ 11th season on the bench.

“Dynamic changes every year,” said third-year guard Michelle Bos, who finished fifth in defensive rebounds in Canada West last season.

“I think this year, it has a really good team feel because we don’t necessarily have one fifth-year that everyone is looking up to. Everyone is in this together right now. Everyone is at the same level. Everyone is a team.”

The 21-year-old Bos said the pre-season was a grind, but helped the group come together.

Despite some of the results — Thompson Rivers lost games to the Calgary Dinos, Carleton Ravens, Queen’s Golden Gaels, Alberta Pandas and Saskatchewan Huskies, while beating the Langara Falcons, MacEwan Griffins and Concordia Stingers — she doesn’t expect there to be too many growing pains to start the season.

“You never want that to happen,” she said.

“I think coach has prepared us a lot. We’ve kind of already gone through a couple struggles. We lost by 30 this weekend and then the next game we lost by four to Saskatchewan, who won last year. We’ve already gone through different hurdles and learned to get back up when we get knocked down.”