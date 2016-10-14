Friday Night Lights return

Parker Matheson remembers what it was like last year, the pressure of playing in front of about 2,500 fans, the burden of representing his classmates and responsibility of playing for a community.

But the Westysde Blue Wave standout also recalls how quickly those nerves dissipate.

“As soon as you go out there and take that first hit, it’s football time,” said Matheson, the Grade 12 centrepiece of Westsyde’s offence. “It’s just cool to see so many people come out and watch because we’re still just in high school. It’s great for the boys.”

Westsyde and the Valleyview Vikings will clash tonight in the fourth annual Warner Rentals Friday Night Lights game, a B.C. High School Football AA Varsity Okanagan Conference showdown that kicks off at 7 p.m.

“There was some comments saying we weren’t on the charts,” said Valleyview Vikings’ two-way player Jagger Reid, referring to bravado coming out of the South Kamloops Titans’ camp.

“That kind of upset me.

“If we beat Westsyde in front of all those people, it would put Valleyview’s name back out there for football.”

Last week, the Clarence Fulton Maroons (1-0) bested Westsyde 53-28 in Vernon and the South Kamloops Titans (1-0) earned a 28-18 victory over the Vikings (0-1) at Hillside Stadium, a far cry from the blowout many expected.

South Kam seems to have become Public Enemy No. 1, with talented receiver Kaden Cook claiming wins over the Blue Wave and Vikings would come easy. To Cook’s credit, he backed up the talk by returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown against Valleyview.

“I think SKSS beat Valleyview, so they can say what they what they want to say, but we beat them in pre-season, so wait until Nov. 4 and there’ll be a rematch,” said Jordan Defoe, the Blue Wave’s Grade 12 centre.

A crowd of 800 showed up to watch Westsyde square off against the Mount Baker Wild of Cranbrook in the inaugural Friday Night Lights game. More than 1,300 attended the second annual showcase game between the Blue Wave and Vikings.

Organizer Cleve Maartman, who coaches Westsyde’s junior varsity squad, which defended its city championship with a 42-12 victory over South Kam on Wednesday, said he expects about 2,000 to enjoy the pageantry tonight.

The Infectuals will play at halftime, the TRU WolfPack cheerleaders will provide acrobatics, the Kamloops Broncos’ offensive line will conduct security and a concession will be on site.

Family members, classmates, significant others and friends will lose their voices and, no matter who wins, they’ll all go home entertained.

For many of the players, it will be the biggest moment of their sporting lives — and they can’t wait to strap on their helmets.

“It’s going to be a great game, so definitely come out and support the teams,” Reid said.

“Westsyde, wish you guys the best. Keep your heads up. We’re going to be coming with some heat. We’re prepared, we’re ready and we’ve been watching you.”