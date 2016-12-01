Friesen, Sandhu return to Storm

Kamloops Storm fans may get a little déjà vu on Friday night.

In a throwback to the 2014-2015 Kootenay International Junior Hockey League season, the Storm are expected to have a pair of 20-year-olds in the lineup when they take on the Revelstoke Grizzlies at Memorial Arena — forward Mitch Friesen and goaltender Jason Sandhu.

Puck drop is slated for 7:35 p.m.

Friesen has yet to play this season, but is returning to the Storm for the drive to the post-season.

Sandhu, meanwhile, was brought back to Kamloops earlier this week, traded from the Nelson Leafs for future considerations.

“We never got rid of him because we didn’t like him,” head coach Ed Patterson said of Sundhu, who is expected to get the bulk of the starts in the short-term. “He’s great — he’s one of the funniest guys I’ve ever worked with in hockey.

“When he left us before, it was because he didn’t compete the way we wanted to see him compete. I know he has grown and matured and I’ve learned how to handle goalies a little bit better — I’m not such a goalie killer.

“Hopefully, the two of those in combination, we’ll have good success for both Jason and the team.”

Both Sandhu and Friesen were with Kamloops in 2014-2015, the last time the club reached the KIJHL final.

Sandhu was traded midseason to the Columbia Valley Rockies, but Friesen was with the Storm to the bitter end, leading the team in playoff goals (14) and points (22) as it fell in a six-game championship series to the Kimberley Dynamiters.

He has been a proven producer for the junior B club, with 81 points in 75 regular-season games over three seasons.

Sandhu, meanwhile, has a lifetime 3.32 goals-against average and an .888 save percentage to go with an 18-18 record in the KIJHL.

Against the Grizzlies this weekend, Patterson said he is hoping to see his team play instinctually.

Kamloops has been trending upwards of late, with a 5-3-0-2 record in its last 10 games. The Storm are 8-4-1-0 at Memorial Arena and have played to two wins and a loss against Revelstoke this season.

“I guess the No. 1 thing I’d like to see is that they’re actually learning to think on the fly, where they’re playing a structured game, but they’re reacting to the structure on instinct, not robotically,” the coach said.

“That’s the No. 1 thing at our level. You can always skate, shoot or whatever, but they don’t necessarily always have the best thinking power under pressure and speed. I think our group has done a very good job of learning to do that so far this year.”