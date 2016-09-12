From ashes of burned home rises $1-million winning lottery ticket

Sarah Ross has had what she describes as an emotional summer.

Her family’s home burned down a few months ago and they have been living in a rental unit since.

However, Ross’ summer is ending a positive note after winning the guaranteed $1-million prize in the Sept. 7 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“It’s been an emotional time,” Ross said.

“Our family and community have been so supportive throughout the summer. We’re very thankful.”

Ross said she was on ‘“cloud nine” after checking her ticket.

She quickly called her husband with the amazing news and is excited to tell her children next about the big win.

“The first things I bought after winning Lotto 6/49 were stuffed animals for my kids,” Ross said with a laugh.

“This is exciting because, when the time comes, we can help them with university.”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Pharmasave on 30th Avenue in Vernon.

Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m. Kamloops time.

Each draw includes a guaranteed prize draw of $1 million.