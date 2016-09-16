From Stuart Wood to Beattie — they’re embracing the space

Blair Lloyd looks out the window and laughs.

“You know, I think all of Stuart Wood would have fit on just one of those fields,” the principal of Beattie elementary says.

A trip through the school on McGill Road brings similar comments about the building that now houses the staff and students who used to attend Stuart Wood elementary downtown.

“The gym, it’s three times bigger than the one we had,” Lloyd says of the undersized space that served the same purpose in the now-empty heritage building on St. Paul Street.

“And wait ‘till you see the reading-resource room. We had something about the size of a closet,” Lloyd adds as he leads the way to the room.

It was formerly used as a classroom when Beattie housed the elementary campus of the city’s fine-arts school.

The library is twice the size of the one in the heritage building and the school has added to its computer supplies a complete classroom set of Chromebooks.

There’s a larger computer lab with about three-dozen desktop computers for students.

A former classroom is now used for a variety of purposes — meetings and art projects that require more space.

More space is the operative phrase when referring to almost everything at the school — and everyone, from student to teacher to parent, is delighted with the move.

Teacher Kelly Charron says she’s a bit nostalgic for the old school’s charm, but notes she is enjoying her space.

She’s added plenty of personal touches, including fairy lights around the top of the classroom that can change colours, going from a calming ambience to holiday flair.

Charron says the students have settled in well — “They’re absolutely loving it” — something that was echoed by other students as KTW asked what they thought of their new school.

There were plenty of thumbs up, nods and big smiles.

Even bussing, something that became an issue during the community campaign to keep Stuart Wood open, hasn’t materialized as a concern, Lloyd says.

The school district has supplied three buses that pick up students at Lloyd George elementary, Prince Charles Park and the former Stuart Wood elementary.

Students who live in the Guerin Creek area who used to walk to school continue to do so.

“They just turn right instead of left,” Lloyd says.

Beattie is one of the schools with more students than expected and it’s now considered to be full with 221 students. The projection was for 195. The influx meant adding a second kindergarten class and hiring a teacher, who started this week.

The Kamloops Boys and Girls Club has a presence at the school, providing after-school care options in a portable.

The parking lot is twice the size of the one at Stuart Wood.

The dance studio — now officially the music room — is large enough for two elementary classes to use for reading without disturbing each other.

Lloyd continues to list the other options the school now has.

“We couldn’t host games or do track and field,” he says of the dearth of space at Stuart Wood.

“Now, we have a full playground with two full fields. We had half a field before. This playground is three times the size of Stuart Wood.”

In fact, one young student told Lloyd it felt like a school bus was needed to get from the far side of the playground to the school building.

“And the view. We’ve got the best view in the school district,” Lloyd says. “Well, maybe Savona’s is better, but we’ve got the best one in the city.”

There’s more than pride of building happening, however.

Lloyd notes that on the school district’s economic-development index, the one that identifies schools at risk, his school was ranked third.

“But we continue to surprise everyone. We’re meeting or exceeding in all areas looked at,” he says.

The drummer icon that once graced the exterior of the school — a relic of the building’s days as a fine-arts school — has been covered.

There are plans to develop Beattie’s own identity, Lloyd says, noting the school chose the Heat nickname back in 2004 and Stuart Wood used the Stars monicker.

A contest is planned that will involve students and parents as they work to come up with their identity.

Lloyd praises the school board for the work it did to make the transition smooth.

As for the future of Stuart Wood, that remains up in the air. The city, which owns the property, will meet with the provincial government later this month to discuss what to do with the building.

Technically, the province will retain ownership if the structure is not used for educational purposes and the city has been unsuccessful in finding tenants because the cost to have the building meet current building codes exceeds $4 million.