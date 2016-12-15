On the frozen streets of Kamloops: ‘You keep each other warm’

Huddled over a warm bowl of chili, he said you have to be lazy to go hungry in Kamloops.

“There’s one or two meals every day,” said one person Tuesday at Mount Paul United Church on the North Shore, where students from the Girls Group at Twin Rivers Education Centre (TREC) were serving lunch for the homeless.

Finding a meal isn’t much of a challenge, said the man, who wished to remain anonymous.

Keeping warm has been, with temperatures reaching near record-setting lows. On Thursday ngiht, the mercury is predicted to drop to -29 C with the wind chill.

But several people who spoke to KTW said they prefer being outside, finding a spot on the riverfront where the embankment blocks the freezing wind. Frigid temperatures are preferable to heavy snowfall, which limits access to potential overnight spots, one said.

A couple of them will head to St. Paul’s Anglican Church for Out of the Cold on Wednesday and Sunday nights. But they won’t bother to seek nightly shelter at Emerald Centre, saying they prefer to do without the various rules.

Instead, they will wander into malls to get rid of the chill in their bones and anticipate their next stop.

By 1 p.m. Tuesday, at least two weren’t sure where they’d be spending the night.

“We’re really trying to find out what’s holding them back from coming inside the shelters,” said Bob Hughes, executive director of ASK Wellness Centre.

“When it gets this cold, we try to get our outreach teams out there even after hours and see if we can make some headway.We still have a significant number of people who are not coming inside.”

Hughes’ team has ramped up its street outreach efforts in response to the opioid crisis, working closely with Emerald Centre and Out of the Cold to offer overnight housing.

ASK has 30 motel units to offer as an alternative to the shelters, specifically reserved for extreme winter conditions.

“Not a slight on either facility, but there’s requirements and rules and, for some people, they say, ‘I will not go to the shelter’ and they’ve said that all along,” Hughes said, noting Kamloops is without a shelter that allows couples.

Emerald Centre has 42 beds that are full several nights of the week, said executive director Christa Mullaly last week. But the shelter is admitting everyone who comes to its door and has turned no one away since Nov. 1.

On some nights, they will have a surplus of 15 or 20 people.

An additional 25 overflow beds were made available at New Life Community Kamloops as of Monday, with an average of 22 people staying each night this week.

“It’s really been busy for staff over there,” said executive director Stan Dueck. “Really hectic, but it’s gone really well so far.”

Bud Forbes, chairman of Out of the Cold, said numbers have remained consistent since the twice-weekly program started Nov. 1.

It has 28 beds that are full every Wednesday and Sunday night and another 20 people who come in for just the meal. Many will return to their outdoor camps without complaint.

Numbers haven’t significantly increased since the extreme weather alert was issued last week, Forbes said.

“They say it’s much easier to stay warm right now than it is to stay warm when it’s -2 because it’s totally dry and they just layer up,” he said.

“People are still sleeping on the river. We get people that come in for just the meal and they just can’t stay, so they head back to wherever they’re going. They’ve got all their sleeping bags and their tarps and they say it’s fine right now.”

One man, wrapped in a thick blanket Tuesday at Mount Paul United Church, said he has considered starting a small fire at his riverbank camp, but he’s managed to stay warm with sleeping bags and blankets.

Another, who spent the last seven years on the street, relied on propane heaters and candles. This year, he found a motorhome for the winter.

Others will seek out friends for an overnight bed.

“This cold snap is really hard,” said a young man, who would only go by ‘G.’

“Any other time, it’s not that bad. But when it’s this cold, it’s hard.

“When you have other people doing it with you, you push yourself to keep going. You keep each other warm.”