Frustration sets in as Westsyde Pool project remains stalled

City of Kamloops public works director Jen Fretz said she is disappointed the companies responsible for repairs to the Westsyde Pool building are more interested in “pointing fingers” of blame than moving forward with solutions to a materials mix-up that has stalled construction since December.

The city met with D&T Developments Ltd. and its consultant, Read Jones Christoffersen Engineering, again last week, but has not yet managed to nail down a date to resume construction of the building’s roof, Fretz said.

“It’s unfortunate, it’s frustrating. Things need to move quickly, but we’re still at the discussion stage,” she said. “We are doing everything we can to make this happen and we’re not getting a whole lot of progress at this point.”

In December, D&T alerted the city it had installed the wrong type of roof decking at the pool, rather than the specially treated product required in its contract.

Mayor Peter Milobar has described the incident as a mix-up, likely supplier-caused.

The materials issue wasn’t caught until more work on the roof had been completed. It’s not clear if that work, which includes the installation of insulation and part of the roof membrane, will all be salvageable.

“Initially when we met with the contractor and the consultant, they were both very forward with saying they wanted to work with us, they were willing to work with us and make things right and get things done, which was all very positive and wonderful,” Fretz said.

“I assumed by that we would be under construction again by now at least.”

The city had hoped to open the pool this month, but has now lost about two months of work time, in addition to any work that may have to be redone.

Because the decking materials were specified in its contract with D&T, the city has said it will be up to the contractor to cover the costs of fixing the mistake.

Westsyde Pool closed in June of 2015 after the city discovered moisture had seeped into the roof of the building from the pool, rotting the roof from the inside out. The cost to replace it is about $3 million.

Fretz hopes to have an update on the situation for council next week.

In October, D&T Developments Ltd. and Stantec Architecture, which worked together to design and build the Tournament Capital Centre, paid the city $865,000 in compensation for repairs required at the centre, which was built without some vapour barriers that prevent leaks.