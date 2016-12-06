Fulton Cup back for 19th edition

Winning a city championship is always the goal, but the Fulton Cup doubles as an early-season measuring stick for regional high-school basketball teams.

“That’s exactly what it is — it’s a gauge early in the year that shows you how you compare to everybody,” said Ryan Porter, head coach of the Westsyde Whundas senior boys’ squad. “But it should be a competitive Fulton Cup, as always.”

The 19th edition of the pre-season city high school basketball championships gets underway on Dec. 14 and wraps up on Dec. 16 at the Tournament Capital Centre. (For the complete schedule, see photos below.)

Westsyde, Sa-Hali, South Kamloops, Valleyview, St. Ann’s, Barriere, NorKam and Chase will be represented at the tournament, which will feature junior and senior brackets on both the boys’ and girls’ sides.

There are scores to settle from last season.

“I’d say Westsyde is our biggest rival,” said Laura Shouldice, who plays for the Vikes’ senior girls’ team. “We went back and forth with them a lot last year and, in Okanagans, we ended up beating them, and they had usually beaten us.”

“Valleyview, they kind of crushed our hopes of going to provincials last year, so we’ve got a bone to pick with them,” said Jacob Henderson, who is ready for his Grade 12 season with the NorKam Saints.

The smaller schools are always looking to prove a point at the Fulton Cup — and seeking upset victories over the big dogs.

“It’s always been a battle between Barriere and St. Ann’s,” said Dustin Pawloff, a key piece of Barriere’s senior boys’ team. “This year, I think we’re going to beat them. And I know we can compete with some of the bigger teams.”

Some of the opponents who will square off next week won’t meet during the B.C. High School Basketball Association regular season.

For example, on the senior boys’ side, NorKam has jumped up to the AAAA ranks for the 2016-2017 campaign, meaning the Saints won’t play AAA South Kamloops and Valleyview, AA Westsyde and Sa-Hali or single A St. Ann’s this season.

City bragging rights are on the line, although the South Kamloops Titans’ senior boys will once again be absent from the Fulton Cup.

Thompson Rivers WolfPack coaches will take the opportunity to scour local talent and Fulton and Company will hand out 14 bursaries worth $300 each. But, for the most part, the Fulton Cup is about development, figuring out strengths and weaknesses and taking first steps on the path toward provincials.

“It’s working up toward playoffs, seeing where we are and what we need to work on,” said Alina Saari, a member of Sa-Hali’s junior girls’ team.

“We have a lot of new players from juniors and people who didn’t play last year, so it’s going to be a pretty difficult year, I feel,” said Julia Canton, who shoots hoops with the NorKam senior girls.

“We’ve only played like three games and had six practices. This is a good tournament to just see where we’re at.”