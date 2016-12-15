Fulton Cup results: Day 1

The Westsyde Whundas have already put themselves in a position to win their fourth-consecutive Fulton Cup this week, clinching the top spot in their senior boys’ pool after the first day of play.
The Whundas secured two wins in Day 1 of the Fulton Cup at the Tournament Capital Centre, defeating the Sa-Hali Sabres 69-42 and the Barriere Cougars 53-34.
The Valleyview Vikes defeated the NorKam Saints 44-32 in the other senior boys’ game on Wednesday.
In senior girls’ action, the South Kamloops Titans defeated the Sa-Hali Sabres 83-17 and the Valleyview Vikes 80-28 to clinch the top spot in Pool B on Wednesday.
The Westsyde Whundas won the other contest of the day, 62-44.
Action continues Thursday at the Tournament Capital Centre.
Junior Results
Boys’
South Kamloops 85 vs. Barriere 25
Valleyview 50 vs. Sa-Hali 37
South Kamloops 66 vs. NorKam 18
Girls’
South Kamloops 43 vs. Westsyde 8
Sa-Hali 62 vs. Chase Trojans 16
South Kamloops 38 vs. NorKam 9