Fulton Cup results: Day 1

The Westsyde Whundas have already put themselves in a position to win their fourth-consecutive Fulton Cup this week, clinching the top spot in their senior boys’ pool after the first day of play.

The Whundas secured two wins in Day 1 of the Fulton Cup at the Tournament Capital Centre, defeating the Sa-Hali Sabres 69-42 and the Barriere Cougars 53-34.

The Valleyview Vikes defeated the NorKam Saints 44-32 in the other senior boys’ game on Wednesday.

In senior girls’ action, the South Kamloops Titans defeated the Sa-Hali Sabres 83-17 and the Valleyview Vikes 80-28 to clinch the top spot in Pool B on Wednesday.

The Westsyde Whundas won the other contest of the day, 62-44.

Action continues Thursday at the Tournament Capital Centre.

Junior Results

Boys’

South Kamloops 85 vs. Barriere 25

Valleyview 50 vs. Sa-Hali 37

South Kamloops 66 vs. NorKam 18

Girls’

South Kamloops 43 vs. Westsyde 8

Sa-Hali 62 vs. Chase Trojans 16

South Kamloops 38 vs. NorKam 9